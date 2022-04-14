When the first COVID quarantines were announced two years ago (2020), I remember that some of us in the church conjectured the isolation might last for a few weeks and then the church would triumphantly return on Easter Sunday. It would be a glorious Easter Sunday after being closed for a few weeks.
How little did we know?
Two years ago, almost all churches were closed for far more than a few brief weeks. Most pastors were scrambling to learn new technology and figure out how to preach to a camera. Some fortunate pastors had a staff to help them figure it out. Some churches, ahead of the curve on technology and televised Sunday services, were already primed for this disease-induced disaster. Others scrambled to catch up.
I remember preaching in an empty sanctuary, sitting in a chair and making sure I was looking straight into the camera. I didn’t want to preach from a pulpit to an empty sanctuary. I had never preached without notes before, but I wanted to maintain eye contact, so I worked twice as hard to organize my thoughts in such a way that I could preach more or less extemporaneously.
Churches finally got through those difficult and challenging months, though not without harm to the congregation. Easter came and went, and we were no closer to assembling in person again.
Last Easter, 2021, saw a few people vaccinated, but many people still waiting for a vaccine. Churches had returned to services, but many of them were still very cautious. I remember that the congregation where I was worshiping had an in-person Easter service, but people had to sit far apart from each other and wear masks. There was no congregational singing yet, meaning that there was very little joy in the service. It was better than watching an Easter service on television, but a sad echo of Easters past.
It has been three years since many churches have celebrated a “normal” Easter service. Most of us are vaccinated and in public again. Churches everywhere are getting on their feet again.
I anticipate this Sunday church sanctuaries will be fuller than they’ve been in a long time. People are ready and eager to remember Easter Sunday the way it once was. Many congregations will enthusiastically sing “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today.” Brass and timpani will be present. People will wear their Easter finest, and preachers will be beaming from the pulpit.
COVID has hurt the church. But the people of God are stronger than COVID because the One they worship conquered death. It is time to stop wringing hands over the frailty of the church and the decline of the influence of the gospel. The Lord of the church is the Resurrected Jesus. It is time for the church to re-claim the Risen One, who can also restore congregations. This Easter can be the beginning of a new season of congregational life. I pray you will experience it in your church.
