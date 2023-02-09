It’s not often a prominent weekly newsmagazine devotes ink to how a church should invest its money. But the weekly Economist newsmagazine’s recent issue (Jan. 28, page 68) carried an article entitled “God and mammon: Christian Finance.”

The unattributed article asked: “Is it possible to manage money successfully and be a virtuous Christian?” I have enough trouble managing the money in my wallet and can use all the help I can get, but that was not the focus of the Economist article. The article examined whether a Christian institution (church, church agency, parachurch organization) could invest its money wisely, ethically and profitably.

