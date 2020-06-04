Recent events from Brunswick to Minneapolis, Minn., illustrate again we are tragically stricken with the sin of racism in the United States. These are not isolated, infrequent incidents. Minorities in this country tell a sad litany of being stopped, insulted, accused, or worse because of the color of their skin. Sometimes this sin comes from the hands of law enforcement officers; most often is comes from ordinary citizens. No matter the source, the result of the sin is deep and humiliating. It even leads to cruel, brazen murder.
The rioting and looting in our nation are wrong, but it’s been a long time coming. Lawless people will use any occasion and take any recourse to hijack a movement. Now our divided nation will argue over whether the lawlessness was perpetrated by conservatives or liberals. Meanwhile our president grimly holds a Bible over his head and uses a church as a photo-op, and we’ll even argue about whether this is an appropriate gesture.
I am now reading “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander. When I finish, I’ll start on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.” I want to better understand race in America. But reading can be a safe escape from taking action.
We have so very far to go before we can be an inclusive society where all people are respected, valued and loved as God’s children in all their beautiful color. Sadly, many Caucasian persons still believe that we’ve done too much talking about race, a stance which really means, “I’m tired of hearing about our unjust and oppressive society.”
“We must turn to Jesus,” people say. Of course, we must turn to faith. But that must be fully formed faith. Telling people to “turn your heart over to Jesus” comes across as trite. Justice must roll down like waters and righteousness like ever-flowing streams. The oppressed must he heard and respected. The poor must be treated with dignity. This is basic. Georgia is one of the only states in our nation with no hate crime law. We have incredibly poor health care services for the poor and a huge percentage of children living in poverty.
“My thoughts and prayers are with you” is another hollow sentiment. What it will take to change our country is a cadre of committed Americans ... Christian, Jew, Muslim and non-religious people who rise up and demand one concrete step after another so this state and nation can make a real commitment at every level to live up to the pledge that we make every time we put our hand over our heart and say “… with liberty and justice for all.”
Events are moving so fast that this column I write on Tuesday may be hopelessly out of date by the time of publication. Praying for and working for justice is long, hard and undramatic work. Long after the demonstrations are over, legislators must be influenced, elections must be held, prayer and Bible study must be translated into specific, concrete action and communities of faith must take steps across religious and racial lines to demand that this nation live up to the ideals of the Declaration of Independence.
