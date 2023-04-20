I stopped at the front desk of the hospital to find a room number. Ahead of me was a young father, a precocious toddler supported in his arms. When the man received the information he needed, I heard him respond to the receptionist, “Thank you, ma’am.”
As he turned away, I also heard his son, in a lovely parroting voice, say, “Thank you, ma’am.” Little things like that are precious anywhere, but perhaps more so at a hospital. A person looks for any bit of grace inside those walls.
I smiled to myself, stepped up to the window glass, chuckled and, marveling over what I had just heard, said to the receptionist behind the glass, “That little guy said ‘Thank you, ma’am.’” I wanted to bask in that warmth a little bit longer.
The woman behind the glass was having none of it. All business. No give, no banter, no interest in connecting. She crisply, officiously asked, “Can I help you.” No acknowledgement that I had even spoken to her. It was, I thought, a minor slap-down.
I don’t know if the person was having a bad day, was in a sour mood, had had enough of inanity, didn’t like children or was simply brutally efficient. Hospitals are tough places to visit. Maybe they are even tougher places to work. But there was nobody standing behind me. It wouldn’t have hurt for her to have engaged in a brief pleasantry.
I got my room number and walked away feeling unsatisfied. It is really not all that difficult to connect with other people. It does not take all that much trouble. Here was a young father teaching his son how to be gracious and, in Southern style, be appreciative. But this woman squashed his overture, that of his son, and finally my own effort to connect.
Before I get too much on a self-righteous streak, I confess that I’ve been guilty of being abrupt, too. I wish I could say I have always been polite, responsive and cheerful. I wish I could say that when people have tried to engage me in conversation, that I have always been receptive. I have failed often. As I write this column, I realize that “it takes one to know one.” A part of being a follower of Jesus is to allow oneself to have one’s own sin and character flaws revealed. In classical religious language, that’s called “being convicted of one’s own sin.”
And so, these words are written by one who needs to be better, too. There is a great deal of isolation these days. People are still suffering the effects of the pandemic and the quarantines. There is a hunger for relationships, for minor acts of kindness and connection, even at the micro level.
Take my carping with a grain of salt today. And take this with you: Most people want to connect with others. It’s not all that difficult to make it happen.
