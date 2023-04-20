I stopped at the front desk of the hospital to find a room number. Ahead of me was a young father, a precocious toddler supported in his arms. When the man received the information he needed, I heard him respond to the receptionist, “Thank you, ma’am.”

As he turned away, I also heard his son, in a lovely parroting voice, say, “Thank you, ma’am.” Little things like that are precious anywhere, but perhaps more so at a hospital. A person looks for any bit of grace inside those walls.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

