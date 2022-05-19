We can always use stories of bold witness, and today I write in praise of two courageous pastors, one Catholic, the other Protestant, both of Asian background.
The Rev. Billy Chang, a Taiwanese pastor, never considered that people would be identifying him as a hero. He had returned from Taiwan this year to be honored in Laguna Woods, Calif., at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, where he had served for two decades. It was, I’m sure, a typical church festivity: punch, cookies, hugs, smiles, prayers, and words of praise and thanksgiving for this dear pastor. Events such as these are good for the soul; church people gathering to praise God and pay tribute to a former beloved leader.
Darkness lurked in the church that day, though. A gunman, also of Taiwanese ancestry, had infiltrated the church, cozied up to the parishioners and received their hospitality. Apparently aggrieved over longstanding tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, he quietly chained the church doors and squirted glue in the keyholes before opening fire on the charitable, unsuspecting elderly Christians. One parishioner was killed and a number were wounded, but the massacre would have been much worse had it not been for the pastor being honored.
While the murderer was reloading his weapon, Reverend Billy Chang picked up a church chair and smashed it into the gunman’s head. Before the shooter could recover, other elderly members pounced on him and tied him up with extension cords.
I’ve stacked many church chairs over the decades. But I’ve never used a church chair in order to defend myself or my congregation. Reverend Chang acted swiftly and decisively. When the Apostle Paul described putting on the whole armor of God, I don’t think he had a church chair in mind, but it did the trick at a most opportune time. My prayers go out to the congregation.
I am also inspired by the witness of 90-year-old Catholic priest Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong. As you recall, Hong Kong is now administered by the Republic of China. The freedoms once known and enjoyed in Hong Kong have long been stolen in the aftermath of Chinese rule. Cardinal Zen was arrested because he is associated with a charitable organization that provides financial support to victims of harsh Chinese incarceration. The cleric has been a thorn in the side of his own denomination, too, stiffly criticizing his own Catholic church for compromising with the Chinese Communists in order to advance church growth.
I am not qualified to assess church politics in the Vatican, barely understanding the politics of Methodism. But I am an admirer of Cardinal Zen from afar. Anybody who can get under the skin of both the Communists and the Church is probably not afraid of being arrested at age 90. As for the Chinese government, they have no shame. Reports indicate Cardinal Zen is out on bail. I suspect he will continue witnessing for peace and freedom.
