There is a long tradition of peaceful activism in this country. I am particularly interested in the religious protest, but the questions apply to the rights of any peaceful protester.
I include activists and protestors across the political and theological spectrum. Some people picket in order to close abortion clinics, while others picket so they might remain open. Some protest gay marriage by refusing to sign marriage licenses or bake cakes. Some break into nuclear submarine bases. Others march with Black Lives Matter or other groups demanding racial justice or more equitable treatment of illegal immigrants. Protesters pro and con can often be found outside penitentiaries on the night of a state-sponsored execution.
What guarantees of safety are these protesters promised by our government? What assurances should a peaceful protester have that he or she will be safe when expressing a constitutional right to make his or her opinion known?
An answer will not be easy, but at every level of government a peaceful protest — regardless of the theological or political background — should be assured to the fullest extent that the protester would be protected and respected.
Some protests, though peaceful, violate the laws of the city, county or state. In such cases, the government authority usually has no choice but to respond by upholding the law. A couple of years ago, seven protestors broke into the St. Mary’s nuclear submarine base to pour blood on the base and protest nuclear armaments. They were arrested and jailed. They were given a trial, and though some of the evidence the protesters wanted entered into the proceedings was denied, the trial followed (I assume) legal guidelines. This week an 80-year-old Catholic woman was sentenced to two years in prison for this break-in.
Last week, a 75-year-old Catholic peace protestor was knocked to the ground in Buffalo, N.Y., by police who left him bleeding on the sidewalk. I do not know whether the protester had violated or ignored police orders to clear the zone. The video only shows a forceful, violent response; the two officers most responsible for this action have been charged with felony assault. I do not know what happened prior to the video or what went on during the confrontation other than what I saw.
Jesus, who demanded complete allegiance to following him, told his disciples to count the cost (Luke 14) prior to following him. My guess is that anybody planning to be involved in a peaceful protest counts the cost to some extent before setting out. There is always the potential for injury, misunderstanding, arrest and conviction. Many protesters are ready to face such consequences to make their point. Those in the 1960s civil rights demonstrations who endured billy clubs, water hoses, vicious dogs and in extreme cases bombings, beatings and death, knew this could be the cost of their standing up to aggression.
We are now reliving the 1960s, except everybody has video cameras. In every protest, no matter the theology/politics — authorities must recognize and acknowledge the First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.