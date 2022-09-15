Let’s think about decay for a moment. This week I was on my knees in our back woods, harvesting mulch from a long-buried stack of English ivy-covered pine logs. “How many decades,” I wondered, “did it take these logs to decay into mulch? How long did those logs rot?”

Upon removing the ivy, the wood was so pliable I pulled it apart with my gloved-hands, twisting the wood into an enormous bounty of beautiful, fragrant mulch for our azaleas. Whose chain saw cut that tree? Who stacked those logs? I will never know, but what I do know is that — while I was doing nothing … nothing — those logs were slowly, inexorably, mysteriously decaying, thanks to water, vines, ants and other bugs. All I had to do was unearth the stack, break it down and put it in my lawn cart.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

