I’ve read plenty of books about death over the years, the subject being a major part of the ministry of a church pastor. My most recent book on this theme, sent by my brother, is “How to Die: An Ancient Guide to the End of Life.” Compiled by Classics Professor James S. Romm, this slender volume contains the observations of the Roman poet and stoic philosopher Seneca (4 B.C.-65 A.D.)
Seneca advised, “Study death. From the time you are born, you are being led to death.”
Seneca, an educated Roman citizen, died by his own hand in A.D. 65 in Rome; since tradition has it that Paul was beheaded in A.D. 64 in Rome, these two highly educated, literate men lived in Rome simultaneously. A creative writer could compose an imaginary meeting between the two of them.
Seneca was a measured, courageous man when it came to death. Some of what he writes a person of faith can embrace:
“There is nothing that does not grow old. Whatever is, will no longer be … whoever is brought into life is destined for death. … The fates will seize hold of one person now, another later, but they will overlook no one. … Each in his or her own time, we all bend our course to the same place. … Every day there passes before our eyes the funerals of the famous and the obscure, yet we are busy with other things, and we find a sudden surprise in the thing that, our whole life long, we were told was coming. … A life lived without the courage to die is slavery. … I enjoy my life thus far because I don’t spend too much time measuring how long all this will remain.”
For all his sagacity, Seneca apparently knew nothing about Jesus, abundant, eternal life, the Kingdom of God, new life in Christ, or resurrection and redemption. Though he faced death calmly, his outlook was bleak at best.
Paul, of course, grasped resurrection. He would have said to Seneca, “Study life. Death is the final enemy. Study life eternal, here and in the life to come.”
Paul’s affirmations are much more inspiring: “For me, to live is Christ … to die is gain … we live by faith, not by sight. … Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have died. … Flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. This perishable body must put on imperishability. … death is swallowed up in victory. … I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness. … also to all who have longed for his appearing. … If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also. … I am convinced that neither death, nor life … will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Paul, too, faced death calmly. But his perspective was victorious. It’s too bad he never had a chance to enrich Seneca.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.