I’ve read plenty of books about death over the years, the subject being a major part of the ministry of a church pastor. My most recent book on this theme, sent by my brother, is “How to Die: An Ancient Guide to the End of Life.” Compiled by Classics Professor James S. Romm, this slender volume contains the observations of the Roman poet and stoic philosopher Seneca (4 B.C.-65 A.D.)

Seneca advised, “Study death. From the time you are born, you are being led to death.”

Email Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.