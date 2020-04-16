Last Sunday was without doubt the most atypical Easter I’ve ever experienced. I had recorded my sermon 10 days prior to Easter, preaching it beneath blue skies with a crypt for a backdrop in Macon’s historic Rose Hill Cemetery. It was as if God had told me, “If you can’t preach to a congregation full of worshipers, go to a cemetery, the site of the first Easter.” And that’s what I did, accompanied by a camera person and a sound person.
The day following that Easter recording, now back in the church sanctuary, I recorded my Palm Sunday sermon on the day Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgians were going to shelter in place.
Never, never, in seminary or in any practical experience spanning 40 years, had I been prepared to preach an Easter sermon in a graveyard and the very next day preach a Palm Sunday service after the Easter sermon. The production schedule and deadlines required it be done that way, but the reverse whiplash was stunning.
Somehow it all worked. And although, were I to be given the opportunity, I would not choose to have another Easter like this one, in some ways last Sunday’s Easter will rank near the top of my list for most memorable and meaningful Easter services.
It is easy to fall into familiar habits and patterns because doing so allows us to move through life smoothly and easily.
But habitual practice often hinders us from surprise and delight.
The first Easter in Jerusalem was disruptive. I probably should have written Disruptive. Bold type, italic font, whatever. Select any number of adjectives to describe that first Easter; somewhere on your list will be the adjective disruptive. The Romans were not expecting Jesus to return. The Jewish leadership was not expecting Jesus to return. The disciples, even though they’d been told by Jesus that God would raise him from the dead, did not expect it.
There was massive disruption on that first Easter, a disruption that continues to this day. No wonder Matthew mentioned an earthquake accompanying the miracle.
And so, the disruption of a coronavirus Easter was not all bad. Millions of people watched Easter services in their own homes, perhaps more meaningfully and memorably than ever before. Some of them got dressed in their Easter finest. Others eschewed the Easter custom and enjoyed the sermon sans makeup, razor or finery. We all had more time to consider the implications of Easter, our lives disrupted by disease.
We zoomed or facetimed with family, walked through the neighborhood, hid or dyed eggs, ate Easter fare and gave thanks for the resurrected Christ while praying for his victory over pandemic.
My guess is that I’m not the only person who found this Easter surprisingly significant and meaningful. We all miss each other very much; we yearn for the day when we shall return to worship together. But in such days as these — especially in such days? — it is possible to discover new and deeper faith in disruptive times.
He is risen. Indeed!
Log In
