Last week I returned to the United States from a nine-day mission trip with 13 other United Methodists to Barahona, Dominican Republic. This was my first trip to that Caribbean island nation; one trip and a few internet articles do not make me an expert, but I’ll try faithfully to document some of what I experienced.
Any foreign mission trip will deeply affect you. I came home somewhat disoriented for a couple of days. After working in a Haitian immigrant village for five days, I felt like I had the wealth of Bill Gates or Warren Buffet.
One often hears that our world has grown smaller these days. That cliché has some truth to it, but most of us do a pretty good job of insulating ourselves from anything uncomfortable or unfamiliar. If our world is smaller, most of us are still as blind as always.
It’s only three hours by air from Atlanta to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Three short hours. But flying to the capital will not necessarily open one’s eyes. It is easy to vacation in the Dominican Republic at one of those luxury resorts so vital to the DR economy, thus remaining immune to what the real country is like.
Our team drove four hours from the airport to the town of Barahona, population 118,000. From there we drove a two-hour round trip daily to a Haitian immigrant village where we built outhouses, painted a church, roofed one man’s house and played with the village children.
The Dominicans and the Haitians, who share the same island, have a long, tangled and complex relationship that became even more complicated after a disastrous 2010 hurricane devastated Haiti. Immigrants, legal and illegal, saturate much of the Dominican Republic. Many of them live in villages like the one we served.
Our host pastor told us there were more than 400 of these villages. The village where we worked had perhaps 70 houses, none larger than a two-car garage. There is no indoor plumbing, irrigation ditches provide bathing and swimming water, electricity is undependable, there are no playgrounds or sizeable trees or few blades of grass. The village doesn’t even have a name. It’s called Village Seven and it’s surrounded by sugar cane fields that are now harvested by mechanization, rendering the Haitians jobless and isolated.
One thing that impressed me was that a church in downtown Barahona, our host church, had befriended this village of immigrants, starting a satellite church and providing material help as much as possible. Even though immigration is a mess in that country, this church reached out in love with no ulterior motive.
There is no reason for any Dominican to ever drive to that remote village. There is nothing to be gained by going there; no attractions, no restaurants, no relatives. And yet these Christians offered themselves in love. Long after we have left, the Dominican Evangelical Church of Barahona, by no means a wealthy church, will continue to offer itself for these desperate immigrants. I am impressed by that faithful devotion to immigrants.