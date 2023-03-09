It has been very quiet in my car these days, and travel has been on the leisurely side since Ash Wednesday because of driving habits I have adopted for the six weeks of Lent.
Christians sometimes “give up” something for Lent to deny self and draw closer to God. Other Christians, rather than giving up something, add a positive practice to their Lenten journey.
What I have done falls under both categories.
First, I am driving only in the slow lane these six weeks. On a four-lane highway or interstate, I will remain in the slow lane, no matter how slow the vehicle in front of me creeps.
Second, while in the car I have vowed to turn off the radio and to refrain from Spotify via Bluetooth. No music. No blogs. No NPR or Braves baseball. Silence.
Third, while in my car I have vowed to refuse to make or receive phone calls.
I am an inveterate lane-changer, a habit that brings me no pride. I don’t think I am reckless, but I am always looking well down the road, calculating which lane will allow me to reach my destination most efficiently. This approach involves craning of the neck, edging my car nearer the center line and even getting angry at pokey drivers.
As for the radio or my playlists, I am more than half-addicted to music. Always have been. When I turn on the ignition, I turn on the radio or find travelling music before I buckle my seat belt.
Oh, yes, the phone. One can always catch up on a few calls while driving, even though it is somewhat irritating to me to receive phone calls from bored friends in their car. I have done the same thing.
So this Lent, no phone, no music, no lane changing.
What I have discovered in these first two weeks of Lent is that I have added a great deal of pleasure to my driving experience. My silent and slow automobile has allowed me to speculate on what it would be to take a monastic vow of silent obedience.
This week I got behind a pickup truck with a load of pine straw, hauling a trailer also full of pine straw. Pre-Lent, I would have whipped around that fellow as soon as possible, muttering under my breath for every lost second. Instead, I continued praying for those on my heart and thanking God for a beautiful morning, adding this driver to my prayer. My drive is much more pleasurable.
Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness must have been brutal. No Lenten discipline could match what it would have been like to have fasted for forty days, tormented all the while by Satan.
My 40 days in the Lenten slow lane, by contrast, have been all gift: silent, slow and prayerful. I don’t know if I’ll be able to maintain this practice after Easter, but these small sacrificial steps have brought wonderful, unanticipated blessings.
