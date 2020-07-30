I took science in college because I was confronted with a bad choice of enrolling in either three courses in science or three in math. I hate that kind of alternative: like a choice of whether to eat liver or kale. The chances were slightly higher that I could attain a D in my science classes than I could in math.
I begin today’s column with this harrowing memory because of my admiration for those persons of faith who are also persons of science. These are not mutually contradictory positions, though some people on both sides wish it were so. One can be a person both of faith and of science.
Although I often get lost in the science articles I read, I am fascinated, as a pastor, with them. Even articles in the newspaper, presumably written for persons of average intelligence, can baffle me. For instance, I’ve been reading articles lately in the New York Times about the recent discoveries of 100,000 new galaxies with billions of new stars, stretching over 600 million light years. The paragraphs about our expanding universe left me in a dark hole, but the article concluded by quoting somebody who posited the task of the astronomer is to figure out where we are (in the universe) and where we are going. That existential search is something I could warm up to; it is the same question asked and answered in the Bible.
Father George Coyne, who died earlier this year, is one of many examples of the compatibility of science and faith. This Jesuit astrophysicist also had a degree in sacred theology and 11 honorary doctorates. He even has a comet named after him. For 30 years, he was the director of the Vatican Observatory at Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, an astronomical research and educational center established in 1891. Upon retirement from that position, he taught religious philosophy at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y.
Coyne received and studied the Bible seriously and intelligently, all the while stressing that it was not a book of science. He was as opposed to the atheist’s point of view as he was to the fundamentalist believers who called for a creation only 6,000 years old or tried to sidestep evolution by inventing what they called “intelligent design.” His obituary said he promoted the dialogue between science and theology at the highest level.
When the Vatican finally acknowledged the error of condemning Galileo, Coyne probably played a role in crafting the admission, as he did when the Vatican recognized Darwin’s contributions to science did not have to contradict faith.
One interviewer asked Father Coyne how he could believe of the centrality of humankind in such an enormous universe? Coyne replied, “There’s no doubt about it. We are unique in creation because of our self-reflexivity. I can know myself knowing. I am having a conversation with you, and I can remember that conversation. The Catholic Church says, ‘The reason this is true is because you have an individual soul.’”
P.S. Three nations are launching exploratory satellites to Mars this summer. We continue to seek whether we are the only form of life in God’s creation.
