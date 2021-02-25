Here are some journalistic vaccinations that brought me hope when I read them:
KINDNESS IN THE STATE DEPARTMENT: When George Shultz (Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan) died earlier this month, accolades poured in about his gentleness and kindness, a trait too rarely considered in statecraft. Philip Taubman of the New York Times reported that Schultz was determined to establish genuine relationships with his Soviet Union’s counterpart, Eduard Shevardnadze. Schultz told his wife, “We’re going to have plenty of arguments with this guy, but we don’t have to have personal animosity. Let’s try to fix it so we don’t have that problem.” That approach bore fruit for both nations. Decades later, Shevardnadze pulled out a cherished stack of Christmas cards sent to him by George Schultz. If kindness has any bearing on international relations, how much more can it change families, neighborhoods, cities and nations?
GENEROSITY IN A BIG WAY: You may have overlooked the stunning news last December that MacKenzie Scott, the 18th-richest person in the world, gave away $4.2 billion to 385 organizations in the last quarter of 2020. If Scott’s name is unfamiliar, she is the ex-spouse of Jeff Bezos. What I love about her generosity is that much of it went to colleges and universities with very small endowment funds, schools who don’t have nearly the prestige or wealth of an Ivy League school. The New York Times reported (12-16-2020) her gifts went to “… historically black colleges and universities, community and technical colleges, and schools serving Native Americans, women, urban and rural students.” For many of these schools, her gift was the largest single gift they had ever received. Scott’s gift ought to inspire each of us to find ways to be surprisingly generous.
THE BLACK CHURCH AND VACCINATION: Religion News Service reports the government is partnering with black pastors to encourage their parishioners and communities to receive the COVID vaccinations. This is good news on multiple levels. While some segments of our society obsess over the animosity of the state to the church, the reality is much more nuanced. I’m grateful the government recognizes the importance of the church (and pastors) in encouraging vaccination. A few weeks ago, I wrote about Salisbury Cathedral as a vaccination site. Now I salute those churches that are taking seriously the spiritual and physical health of their members.
THE POWER OF ZOOM: I taught a Sunday school class last Sunday that had 34 participants from across Georgia and as far away as Arizona and Vermont. This is no revelation, but bears repeating: For all the artificiality and awkwardness of small group meetings via the internet, programs like Zoom have greatly expanded the ministry of the church. Even as we slowly return to meeting in person, the church will continue to be blessed by the ability to connect over the internet. It makes me wish I could connect with you, my readers, in this way, too.
