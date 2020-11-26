I picked up a fried turkey from a close friend on Tuesday of this week. This is a Thanksgiving story.
This friend, a racquetball buddy, called me late last week to ask if I wanted this annual gift. He and I began playing racquetball together 22 years ago, three times a week except for a six-year hiatus when I moved to Savannah. Over the course of two decades, one gets to know a man well on a confined racquetball court and in the locker room where the problems of family, community and world are, if not solved, at least temporarily commiserated over.
On a racquetball court, one learns how a person adheres to or skirts the rules, practices or eschews etiquette, ignores or values safety, handles defeat or is gracious in victory. Physical contact is inescapable on the court, sometimes involving collision, getting stung by a hard-hit ball or taking an occasional errant racquet blow on a follow-through.
This friend and I haven’t played racquetball for quite a few months, and I miss the friendship as much or more than the competition. During this virus-enforced stoppage, two other friends I saw only at the gym died; I hadn’t seen either of them for months and couldn’t attend their funerals.
My friend’s racquetball days ended pre-COVID because of his declining health. His deteriorating lung capacity required him to wear a portable oxygen cannister. One of the many reasons he is an inspiration is for many months he would strap that cannister on his back, hook the oxygen tube over his ears and into his nostrils and play racquetball as well as he could. I hope to be as determined.
Now back to the fried turkey.
My friend has fried these birds in his backyard cooker for decades. I don’t know how many turkeys he gives away, but if you were to add them up over the years, he has decimated a small turkey farm. I am not the only recipient of his generosity.
A couple of more details make this a meaningful Thanksgiving story for me. First, when he called, I asked if I should come by his house on Wednesday, the traditional day when he did his outdoor frying. “No,” he said, “this year I’m frying the turkeys on Tuesday. Wednesday is the day I go to dialysis.” He was readjusting Thanksgiving preparations around kidney disease, mentioning it as matter-of-factly as if he were working around an automobile oil change.
I picked up my turkey late Tuesday afternoon, sticking my head inside the backdoor of his century-old home to see fried turkeys crowding the table. Both of us masked, his cannister strapped to his back and a long oxygen tube spread all across the floor, he handed me the turkey and we exchanged pleasantries, grateful for friendship in these thin days.
Just before I left, he pointed to a large brown turkey on the table. “That one is for my dialysis nurse,” he said. “I’ll give it to her tomorrow.”
