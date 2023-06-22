...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Allow me to reflect on the act of weekly worship again. Common parlance describes this act as “going to church,” but I prefer the phrase “going to worship,” which emphasizes what I am doing rather than the location. I go so that I can think about, give reverence to, sing about, be confronted by, and pour out my heart to Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
I love the description employed by the English novelist Richard Llewellyn in his National Book Award winning novel "How Green Was My Valley." Written in 1940 and later made into a movie of the same title, this novel explores the life of a Welsh coal mining community through the experience of one lad, Huw Morgan, and his family. The child, reflecting on his family’s weekly experience of worship, noted that his family “came home from Chapel re-armed and re-armored every Sunday against the world, re-strengthened and full of fight.”