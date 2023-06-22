Allow me to reflect on the act of weekly worship again. Common parlance describes this act as “going to church,” but I prefer the phrase “going to worship,” which emphasizes what I am doing rather than the location. I go so that I can think about, give reverence to, sing about, be confronted by, and pour out my heart to Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

I love the description employed by the English novelist Richard Llewellyn in his National Book Award winning novel "How Green Was My Valley." Written in 1940 and later made into a movie of the same title, this novel explores the life of a Welsh coal mining community through the experience of one lad, Huw Morgan, and his family. The child, reflecting on his family’s weekly experience of worship, noted that his family “came home from Chapel re-armed and re-armored every Sunday against the world, re-strengthened and full of fight.”

0
0
0
0
0