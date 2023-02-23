This past week, 15 children in Georgia, the youngest only 5 years old, were wounded by gunfire. Let that sink in: Fifteen children were wounded by gunfire.
The pervasiveness of handguns and assault rifles, the ease of acquiring them, the temptation to use them violently and fatally, and the determination of gun-rights advocates to oppose every commonsense gun safety law and to confuse the meaning of the Second Amendment to our Constitution is a blight on our society.
The leading cause of death for American children and teens is gun death. We Americans exceed every Western nation in the world in gun violence and death.
Last week, a 52-year-old man wielding three guns in a tiny Mississippi crossroads village murdered his ex-wife, her husband and four other victims. That very day I sat at a traffic light behind an SUV with three decals defiantly proclaiming the theme of the ardent defenders of unlimited, unrestricted guns. One sticker announced the driver to be a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Once a healthy, conservation-minded, reasonable organization, the NRA has been co-opted by those who have turned it into an irrational reactionary, fear-based, lobbying organization.
A second decal needed no words: It depicted an assault rifle, that deadly weapon favored by mass-murderers and defended by some politicians as necessary to kill squirrels and raccoons.
A third decal touted the nationally known, infamous in some quarters, weapons manufacturer Daniel Defense, a company accused of seeking to attract teenagers to buy weapons.
One wonders if decal-bearers such as this might have the decency to remove such messages in the light of the unremitting gun violence of our society. Just a few days prior to seeing these decals, a gunman had barged into the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich., killing with impunity three students, seriously wounding others, and terrorizing an entire campus. Some of these students had been traumatized a year earlier by gunmen breaking into their high schools.
It was a fourth decal on that SUV, however, that prompts this article. That decal seemed ironic in its proximity to the other three. This one, touting Ephesians 6: 11, said, “Put on the whole armor of God.”
The pairing of this scripture with the advocacy of firearms was in particularly bad taste, body army being used by so many premeditated mass murderers. This linkage, obviously, was lost on the SUV driver.
Very few Americans — inside or outside the church — want to ban guns completely. I would oppose such a move. But most Americans support reasonable safety measures that can accompany the other measures we must take to reduce gun violence.
Maybe the decal-affixing driver should have read the entire sentence of Ephesians 6:11. Paul continues his thought by cautioning that the church must put on God’s armor “to stand against the wiles of the devil.” Those devilish wiles include the paranoid determination to protect guns and ammunition from reasonable restriction, regulation or penalty.
