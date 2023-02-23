This past week, 15 children in Georgia, the youngest only 5 years old, were wounded by gunfire. Let that sink in: Fifteen children were wounded by gunfire.

The pervasiveness of handguns and assault rifles, the ease of acquiring them, the temptation to use them violently and fatally, and the determination of gun-rights advocates to oppose every commonsense gun safety law and to confuse the meaning of the Second Amendment to our Constitution is a blight on our society.

Email Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

Tags