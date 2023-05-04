The website commanded me: “Please confirm that you are not a robot.” I get asked that with some frequency these days.
And so today, I am confirming that I am not a robot. Furthermore, I am vastly superior to a robot, and for that matter, to Artificial Intelligence.
On the way out to the mailbox to get my morning paper (Side comment: Hooray for those who still faithfully subscribe to a newspaper!), I rejoice to hear a hungry woodpecker searching for breakfast in one of my trees, his drumbeat echoing through the woods. Although my hearing is not as sharp as it once was, my ears also conveyed to my brain a choir of birds singing their morning song.
I prepared my daily cup of coffee in the morning when I first arise, boiled the water, measured and added the grounds to my filter, sprinkled a smidgeon of salt on top, poured the water over the grounds, watched the swirling patterns of the water and listened to the coffee dripping into my mug. The routine is half the fun and the aroma is captivating.
I laughed today. I sighed. I yawned. I stretched. I smiled. I gave and received hugs, shook hands with friends, read a book, enjoyed peanut butter and Ritz crackers with a dab of honey, cooked steel cut oats, listened to music on Spotify. The world’s most brilliant robot could not have such experiences.
During the day, I pruned azaleas on my knees amidst the fragrance of pine straw and humus. I felt the stiff breeze blowing across my face and later in the afternoon was encouraged by the warmth of the sun on my back.
Last night, I sat on the hard wooden bleachers at a Little League game, bounced a yellow tennis ball with my 6-year-old grandson, screamed encouragement to my 9-year-old second baseman grandson, watched a stiff wind blow the red Georgia dust across the diamond and drove home beneath the soft glow of a half-moon.
Psalm 34 encourages us to taste and see that the Lord is good. All day, every day I taste, see, feel, hear, sniff and touch how the Lord is good. No robot, no matter how sophisticated, can experience the things we experience and take for granted on a daily basis.
At the close of the day, I lay my head on my soft pillow (with just the right amount of fluffiness) and entrust myself and my wife to our loving God.
There are times and seasons when we “go through the motions,” when we sleepwalk through life, when we may think we are more robot than human.
As the click and clatter of this keyboard on this word processors fades, I rejoice that we are children of God, uniquely created to give glory to God and to enjoy the creation in which we have been placed.
Say it aloud: I am not a robot.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.