A friend forwarded an article from a Christian website doubling as a faux news service. The story in question described how a pagan god now sits at the entrance of the Roman Colosseum, thus forcing every tourist to see this “giant” statue. The article described the statue as the Canaanite god Molech to whom parents sacrificed their children by burning them alive.
The so-called news item raised all kinds of red flags about the truthfulness and accuracy of what was reported. There was very little in the article to help the reader know what was really going on and much to make the reader suspicious.
First, the article never described what was really taking place at the Colosseum, other than to put the word “exhibition” in quotation marks a couple of times. Second, the article explained that the Vatican owns the Colosseum, concluding somebody pretty high up in the Catholic Church was behind this monstrosity.
Digging deeper, I discovered the exhibition in question was an exhibit on the history of Carthage, that ancient North African civilization that Rome eventually conquered. The exhibit, which includes museum pieces from institutions all across Europe and Africa, runs for three months, features 4,000 artifacts displayed at the Colosseum. A writer with any integrity would have provided a link to the exhibition so people could decide for themselves how nefarious it was. Here it is: https://parcocolosseo.it/en/area/the-colosseum/.
The so-called news article focused on only one of the 4,000 artifacts, that of a reproduction from a famous 1914 Italian-made movie by Federico Fellini. This bizarre creature at the entranceway is a movie depiction of Molech designed to attract tourists who otherwise probably wouldn’t pay to look at clay jars and pottery shards.
The most dubious segment of the article asserted the Vatican owns the Colosseum and therefore those devious Catholics are behind this pagan insult. The suggestion that a high Catholic official would approve displaying a pagan god is laughable. The Colosseum, as far as I could learn, is owned by the state of Italy, and the display under consideration seemed to be the result of an agreement between the state and a reputable educational nonprofit organization.
I spent entirely too much time reading this sophomoric article and then researching some of the claims, complaints and outright lies contained in it. About the only thing they even got half right was that a reproduction of a bizarre Fellini movie god will sit at the entrance of this world heritage site for a few months and that one mother was upset by the display.
Christians should be known as people who live by the truth and follow the Truth. In the interest of furthering culture wars, however, truth is often the first casualty, even in the Christian community. This article is a good example of that. It’s perfectly acceptable to dislike a Fellini reproduction fronting the Colosseum. Write about those complaints factually. What’s not acceptable is to introduce false or inflammatory material into such a discussion. That only hurts the cause the church should have for inviting others to follow Jesus.