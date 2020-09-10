Nobody agrees on much of anything when it comes to understanding and interpreting the Serpent Mound located in the woods of remote Southern Ohio and perched on the wall of an ancient crater.
I visited Serpent Mound a few weeks ago in Adams County, Ohio. This mysterious site is the world’s largest known effigy mound (a mound in the shape of an animal). An ancient, grass-covered earthen snake slithers along a hilltop for almost 1,400 feet, writhing and stretching from its coiled tail to its head, jaws wide open and apparently swallowing an egg. The captivating serpent is approximately 3 feet high, expertly contoured over the rolling Buckeye contours.
Almost everybody agrees there is deep spiritual significance to this ancient snake, but that’s where the agreement ends. There once sat a large stone atop the earthen egg, suggesting sacrifices may have been offered there, but when and to whom and by whom? Experts can’t even agree on who built the mound or when.
Many have found astronomical significance in the serpent. The snake’s head aligns with the sunset of the summer solstice and the snake’s tail aligns with the winter solstice at sunrise. This would not be surprising. The ancients were quite sophisticated about the movement of the planets, sun and moon. Nearby Kolomoki Mounds, for instance, also were constructed with orientation to the solstice.
Others, however, have gone much further in finding heavenly parallels One such theory suggests at least six lunar alignments with the twists and bends of the snake. My own assessment is that some folk have gone through quite a few contortions themselves to find non-existent connections with the moon, stars, etc.
Those looking for far-fetched connections aren’t limited to would-be astronomers or astrologers. Baptist preacher Landon West got quite creative in 1909 when preaching on the spiritual significance of the Serpent Mound. He said it was constructed on the site of the original Garden of Eden to depict Satan in its death throes after tempting Adam and Eve.
I’m awarding Brother West the Ecclesiastical Far-Fetched Creativity Award for this imaginative exposition of geography, biblical archaeology and spirituality.
My visit to the Serpent Mound took place on a Sunday morning, and although it never occurred to me that I might have been visiting God’s original paradise, it was a highly moving morning. My son, granddaughter and I were the first people to arrive that day, so we had the entire site to ourselves. One cannot help, while strolling around those ancient mounds, to ponder the need deep within the human heart to connect with God in some fashion.
Walking around that ancient mound was quite different, of course, from worshiping Father, Son and Holy Spirit on a Sunday morning in a traditional or non-traditional worship service. And although spending time at various ancient sites would not be – for my preferences – a substitute for regular weekly worship, that August Sunday morn was a captivating and meaningful interlude in these COVID-filled days. As long as there have been human societies people have hungered for and sought to make connections with the divine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.