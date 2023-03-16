Many of my United Methodist friends, lay and clergy, have been overtaken by irrational, insidious fear.
A typical encounter, which took place last December at an annual holiday party, remains fresh. I was enjoying salted pecans and eggnog with hundreds of people from all walks of life: laughter, banter, holiday cheer, old acquaintances renewed.
Greeting a long-time friend and successful businessman, I anticipated pleasant conversation about family and football. Instead, he earnestly declared, “I love my congregation of the United Methodist Church. How can my church stay together and love one another?”
Thinking we both wanted the same thing, I was preparing to shed a mutual tear. But my friend wanted his church to stay together by pulling out of United Methodism forever.
His questions, which were not questions, came rapid fire: “Why do they keep talking about homosexuals? Why can’t we love one another? Why are they pushing stuff down our throats?”
My friend was on the ramparts defending a holy cause. I’d never seen this side of him.
I was smack in the middle of the 1978 sci-fi movie remake Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In that flick, victims who walk, talk and appear to be their former selves have been taken over, body, mind, heart and soul, by an alien force that conquers the world one body at a time.
These invaded Methodists are terrified of gay people, gay sex, gay adoption, gay marriage and gay ordination. In their telling, they are battling to save their children and society from being groomed and molested; battling to save their pulpits from contamination and their altars from profanation.
Reluctant — and in some cases ashamed — to admit these fears aloud, conservative Methodists have constructed a bogus enemy, fashioning a false and exaggerated argument involving everything from the Virgin Mary to confession at holy communion, from duplicitous bishops to heretical pastors. This bait-and-switch smokescreen allows them to obfuscate their hostility about homosexuality. This tactic, though successful in some churches, comes at enormous cost to the cause of Christ, to church pastors and staffs, as well as to gay and straight church members.
“If you want to keep your church together why force a vote?” I asked. “The surest way to divide your congregation is to force church and Sunday School class members to oppose one another.”
But the time for persuasion had passed. A gentle 15-minute conversation ended with us exchanging amicable Merry Christmas greetings. Jesus observed some things can only be driven out by prayer and fasting.
My friend got his way. His church, conducting the all-crucial secret ballot, failed to leave Methodism. Even had the motion succeeded, the result would have been the same: a congregation once united in Christ was now unnecessarily divided.
Many United Methodist churches across south Georgia are making irreparably rash decisions that cannot be undone. Three decades from now, if any of these former United Methodist congregations survive, their people will lament, “What got into us in back in the 2020s? Our ancestors blindly used scripture to justify racial superiority and segregation and over a different subject we repeated the same paranoia.”
