Is there a relationship between mask-wearing and faith?
When my car suffered a dead battery recently, road service came to my home to recharge my battery. The serviceman arrived very promptly, but didn’t seem too interested in social distancing. At one point I backed away from him to keep (hopefully) both of us safe from each other.
I was in sympathy for him, and for many, many citizens, who need jobs, who must bring home a salary, who have no means of avoiding people. Earlier in this crisis we were most appreciative, and I hope remain so, of not only medical personnel, but also of those who work in grocery stores and meat packing plants.
As this serviceman hooked cables to my battery, I asked him if he was worried about the virus. His answer is one I’ve heard frequently, “If I’m going to get this virus, I’m going to get it. If not, I won’t get it.”
I’m not sure what to think about such an attitude. It could be bravado. It could be resignation. It could be the simple calculation that everybody’s got to die of something sooner or later.
Could it also be a function of a primal understanding or misunderstanding of faith and the providence of God?
It would be very interesting, though probably impossible, to measure the correlation between faith and one’s attitude toward catching the coronavirus. Are adherents of some denominations more likely to wear masks than others? Would a person of deep personal faith be more or less likely to wear a mask?
What is the difference between fatalism, resignation and trust in the sovereignty of God? How does one’s approach to tragedy/illness/cancer/disaster interface with one’s understanding of God?
How does one understand the COVID-19 pandemic in relationship to Jesus’ teaching to ask, seek, knock? Or how does one approach the possibility of infection in relationship to the Apostle Paul’s certainty that all things work for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose?
If a person wears no mask or does not practice social distancing, does this mean he or she is a person of stronger faith? Is that person like the fire-walkers who, unshod, walked across burning beds of coals? Are those who wear masks vainly trying to prevent what might come by the hand of God anyway?
I’ve heard reports of some churches that have opened where nobody was wearing masks. I write this without judgment. It simply makes me wonder if mask-wearing is a function of faith.
There’s government money available for everything these days. My guess is that somewhere I can find some federal funding to survey these attitudes. In the meantime, I’m curious what you think. Does your faith background have anything to do with mask-wearing? Are you more or less likely to wear a mask because of your understanding of how God works in the everyday world?
By the way, one wears the mask to protect others, not self. Does this change whether one would decide to wear it or not?
