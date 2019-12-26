Here are two stories of generosity. I hope they inspire you to be generous in your own way and at your own level this season:
R.W. COMER LEAVES $36 MILLION TO CHURCH
I’d never heard of R.W. Comer or his DeeCee line of work clothing. Comer, born in rural Kentucky early last century, was a multimillionaire by the time he died. He had founded the Washington Manufacturing Company, employing thousands of workers across the United States before textile companies moved to cheaper labor markets.
Comer was a faithful follower of Jesus and a member of the Church of Christ. Before he died, he set up a trust that specified how his assets were to be distributed after his death.
First, the trust was to take care of his family as long as members survived. At the same time, the trust was to take care of Washington Manufacturing Company employees and their families as long as they survived. After both of these groups no longer existed, the remaining balance of the trust was to be divided between the Kentucky and Tennessee local congregations of the Churches of Christ.
Recently the last family members and employee family members died, and the rest of the trust was divided and distributed. The $36 million balance was divided equally between 2,000 local churches in the two states. Every congregation (as long as they did not employ musical instruments in worship) received $17,000. It made no difference how large or small the church was. Each received the same check.
ALONZO McDONALD FUNDS THEOLOGICAL EDUCATION
Alonzo McDonald, born in Lithonia in 1928, died last week. He had been a CEO for quite a few world class organizations, served in the White House under President Carter and became a millionaire many times over.
What struck me about his story were various quotes from a memoir he wrote some 20 years ago. He said he had drifted from faith. “God was playing second string. From early college days on, my idols became increasingly the secular ones of money, recognition and power.”
He became a generous donor to Harvard, Yale, Oxford and Emory, helping these schools explore the meaning of faith. He established two separate nonprofits to explore and examine the overarching role of faith in every aspect of life.
McDonald was deeply moved by the simple faith of President Carter. His goal in giving was to “leave a small footprint for Christ in places of learning.”
This benefactor converted to Catholicism 13 years ago, and his memorial service was held a couple of weeks ago in Naples, Fla.
Most of us won’t have an estate or the wealth of these two generous men. But along with Mr. Comer and Mr. McDonald, each of us has the chance to leave a small footprint for Christ. Your gift, even a cup of cold water to the thirsty, can work miracles. May you do so today, this week, and consistently in 2020.