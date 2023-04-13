Most churches exulted in gloriously large congregations last week on Easter Sunday. The church I attend had one of the largest congregations I have seen in church since pre-COVID days. It was quite exciting to see the pews full, to sing with a congregation eager to sing the Easter hymns and to see children throughout the church. It seems that people might be eager and willing to return to worship again.

But one should not draw too many conclusions from an Easter Sunday worship attendance.

