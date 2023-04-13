Most churches exulted in gloriously large congregations last week on Easter Sunday. The church I attend had one of the largest congregations I have seen in church since pre-COVID days. It was quite exciting to see the pews full, to sing with a congregation eager to sing the Easter hymns and to see children throughout the church. It seems that people might be eager and willing to return to worship again.
But one should not draw too many conclusions from an Easter Sunday worship attendance.
In the years when I was serving the church, one could always count on Easter Sunday being the biggest attended worship service of the year. Mother’s Day and the Sunday before Christmas were the two other largest crowds year after year. Those three Sundays would predictably far outpace the other 49 Sundays. Sometimes there was an attendance bump on the Sunday people got an extra hour of sleep.
Conversely, the three smallest congregations of the year would always be the Sunday when the clocks “spring forward”, thus robbing church members of an hour of sleep, the Sunday following Christmas and the Sunday following Easter. It was also pretty certain that inclement weather would produce smaller crowds.
Many Sundays I found myself asking God, “Lord, there are seven days a week for rain. Couldn’t you guarantee a dry Sunday morning? Wouldn’t it be OK to rain sometime during the other 6½ days?” Never mind that the same folk would sit through a high school or college football game in a monsoon. Even the hint of drizzle seemed to scare off some folk from church.
Although some would like to think that the Easter Sunday crowd is an accurate measurement of a congregation’s strength, I wonder if it might be more honest and accurate to measure a congregation’s spiritual strength by how many people are in Sunday School or worship on the Sunday after Christmas and Easter.
One rarely hears preachers boasting about the size of the congregation on the Sunday following Easter. In fact, pastors often call this Sunday “Low Sunday.” They have seen -- year after year -- the Easter crowd evaporate in only seven short days. A pastor on a multistaff church often asks one of the other staff members to preach on this Sunday.
So whereas it is relatively easy to roll out of bed on Easter Sunday, anticipating an uplifting sermon, inspiring music and a delicious Easter meal following the church service, it is much more difficult to return for a second consecutive week, knowing the pews will be far emptier and the excitement level will be reduced.
No pastor expects chairs in the aisles on the Sunday after Easter. But I suspect there are churches out there that are working and planning quite carefully for the Sunday after Easter, too. And those are the churches who will gain in spiritual (and maybe numerical) strength. Church attendance, even on the highest holy days or the best weather, cannot be taken for granted.
