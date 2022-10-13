Three government officials in Los Angeles are in deep trouble, all because their private speech did not match up with their public speech. These elected officials find themselves in the midst of a firestorm of their own making because a recording was released on which these three could be heard uttering derogatory, racist remarks about minority groups in Los Angeles.

Their remarks were all the more reprehensible because they themselves were persons of a minority group, making them at least theoretically sympathetic to other racial minorities.

