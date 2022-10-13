Three government officials in Los Angeles are in deep trouble, all because their private speech did not match up with their public speech. These elected officials find themselves in the midst of a firestorm of their own making because a recording was released on which these three could be heard uttering derogatory, racist remarks about minority groups in Los Angeles.
Their remarks were all the more reprehensible because they themselves were persons of a minority group, making them at least theoretically sympathetic to other racial minorities.
If this story sounds familiar to you, that’s because we never seem to learn these lessons. It happens with such frequency that it is hardly a story anymore. A politician or an athlete is heard cursing over an open microphone. A pastor is found to have texted so-called secret salacious messages to a lover. A school teacher is found to have disparaged students or the school administration in an email.
We’ve always had the potential to get caught with private speech or writing that doesn’t match with our public professions, but the number of ways a person can now be shamed and disgraced has greatly increased. The latest Los Angeles guilty parties have had to apologize and resign their positions.
It is tempting to write this column full of white-hot righteousness, and I could easily do so. But what stops me is the realization that I, too, have been guilty of a disconnect between my highest ideals and the things that I have written or gossiped about other persons. I wish it were not so, but in all honesty, I am sadly aware that I, too, have been sometimes misaligned.
In Psalm 12:2, David observes, “Everyone utters lies to his neighbor; with flattering lips and a double heart they speak.”
The word “everyone” is the key word here. There is not a single person who has not spoken behind somebody else’s back, professed one opinion publicly while contradicting it privately, harbored a malicious thought or offered a scurrilous opinion to close friends while making nice in front of others.
David goes on in Psalm 12:3 to implore, “May the Lord cut off all flattering lips, the tongue that makes great boasts, those who say, ‘With our tongue we will prevail …”
I wish I felt more sympathy for the California trio. They admitted to their conversation, which is to their credit. They have apparently taken their medicine, which is again to their credit. But they are reaping what they have sown.
Some people, upon hearing this story, rather than trying harder to live as a person of integrity, will instead resolve to try doubly and triply hard not to get caught. Others will continue to spread their hateful speech, both privately and publicly, proud that they are “telling it straight.”
Psalm 12 forces me to ask God to cut off my flattering lips (or my lying lips) and to heal my double heart. Those who walk in meekness and newness of life will constantly strive for purity of heart and speech so that they do not have a double heart.
