I wanted to exclaim “Amen” during worship last Sunday. But I held back.
I can’t remember what prompted me, but I recall stifling the urge. I needed a little bit more Perry Langley in me.
When my wife and I, Hoosiers until we married, moved South a half-century ago, we had never heard anybody call out anything in worship. We white Northerners were quiet folk during the 11 o’clock hour. But then we met Perry Langley. We probably heard him before we met him.
When we moved to Columbus, we began worshiping at Wynnton United Methodist Church, where Langley, an older man (probably the age I am now!) who sported a thick white shock of hair, worshipped. Perry, was a devout and faithful Christian man who had overcome addiction problems and was known for two things at the church. He gave away hand-made praying hands statues to many of us. Although they came from a mold at some community-based ceramics class, Perry made them by the dozen, glazing them and proudly presenting them to church members, representative of his own prayer life.
Though not everybody at Wynnton knew about Perry’s praying hands, all of us knew his voice. We had an excellent preacher during those years, my dear friend and mentor Bill Hinson, and hardly a week went by without the congregation hearing — at some point in the service — a loud “Amen” from Perry Langley.
I remember his genuine, heartfelt weekly vocal affirmations to this day, and also remember with shame that I often rolled my eyes when I heard Perry. He was the only person in the church who cried out.
Pentecostals know how to express themselves as do almost all African American congregations. Roman Catholics, however, unless they are a charismatic congregation, and most Protestants have lost their voice.
I am not advocating that the silent majority figure out how to suddenly begin praising God aloud on a weekly basis. There are already congregations that do this quite naturally. But it does seem to be a shame that at least some of us don’t have the courage to affirm the truth or goodness or holiness of a moment, an anthem, a hymn, a sermon or a prayer with a firm, spontaneous word of praise.
I don’t know if anybody asked Perry Langley to “tone it down.” I hope not. I was probably not the only eye-roller in that congregation, but over the decades I have become far, far more appreciative of Perry’s willingness to praise God without worrying over what others thought about him.
I am not the personality type to engage in such exclamations on a weekly basis, but I am resolved that a few “Amens” spoken at least loud enough to be heard for a couple of pews might be good practice for heaven. When I get to heaven, I hope Perry and I will have many opportunities to express our faith together energetically.
Email Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.
