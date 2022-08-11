We’ve come a long way from the days when worshipers sang out of books stored in racks behind church pews. Although many churches still utilize these hymnals, these aids to worship seem curiously anachronistic to an eBook generation that gets its news and information from a phone, laptop or iPad.

Screens with the words displayed not only imply that the church is using current technology, the screen allows worship leaders to use the newest, most recent hymns possible each Sunday, including a hymn perhaps written a few minutes prior to the worship service. In many ways this is a step forward in praise and worship of Father, Son and Holy Spirit, although I grow impatient with technicians who cannot synch the lyrics on the screen with the tempo of the musicians. It’s annoying to have to mutter along waiting for the words to catch up. A glaring disadvantage of the screens is that, by omitting the musical score, it is impossible to sing an unfamiliar hymn.

