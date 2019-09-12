I just read Swiss reformed theologian Karl Barth’s “The Word of God and the Word of Man” (Harper and Row, 1957). The book contains eight lectures delivered 1916-1923. Much that Barth thinks and says is relevant today. I suspect Barth would not be a fan of inclusive language.
On the Bible:
Time and again the Bible gives us the impression that it contains no instructions, counsels or examples whatsoever, either for individuals or for nations and governments; and the impression is correct. It offers us not at all what we first seek in it.
The Bible has only one theological interest and that is not speculative: interest in God. God cannot be grasped, brought under management, and put to use; He cannot serve. He must rule. He is not a thing among other things, but the Wholly Other. He is not the form of religious history, but is the Lord of our life.
On Preaching and Preachers:
Who dare, who can, preach, knowing what preaching is?
We (preachers) are unfeeling, not when we probe deeply into the wound they (our parishioners) carry when they come to us for healing, but rather when we pass over it as if we did not know why they had come.
Am I not at least partly right when I say that people, educated and uneducated alike, are simply disappointed in us (preachers), unspeakably disappointed? Has the church … too often indulged in secondary utterances?
What is the preacher to do? Being truly questioned by God and truly questioning about God, he will know God’s answer and so be able to give it to the people, who with their question really want God’s answer, even when they do not realize it. What event in the world is more momentous and decisive than Christian preaching? There is nothing more important, more urgent, more helpful, more redemptive, and more salutary, nothing more relevant than the speaking and hearing of the Word of God in its all-eradicating and all-reconciling earnestness…
The word of God is at once the necessary and the impossible task of the minister. This is my ultimate conclusion. Further than this I have nothing to say.
On God Who is Everything:
To suffer in the Bible means to suffer because of God; to sin, to sin against God; to doubt, to doubt of God; to perish, to perish at the hand of God. The Bible seeks people who can and will ask about God.
In this world there is no salvation and no certainty apart from the unique forgiveness of God, by which the sin of the pious and the not pious, the sin discoverable in all life relations, the sin underlying the whole system of human ends, is covered.
Faith and revelation expressly deny that there is any way from man to God and to God’s grace, love and life. Both words indicate that the only way between God and man is that which leads from God to man.
Dead are all things which claim to be more than material, which claim a kind of reality in themselves. Dead is our personal life – were it even the noblest, finest and most pious – when it does not have its beginning in the fear of God.