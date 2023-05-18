This Monday through Wednesday I observed the Minor Rogation Days in a minor way, not quite sure why a United Methodist would try to cultivate an appreciation for a fading, hoary church tradition dating to fifth century France.
Although a few parishes have recently tried to re-introduce Rogation observance, I suspect these will not gain traction; this Christian observance is on the holy endangered list.
The name “Rogation” itself is, if not off-putting, at least confusing. Vaguely sounding like hair-growth medicine, it is hardly a word in common usage. From the same Latin word for “interrogation,” it means “to ask” or” to call upon.” To confuse things further, there are two Rogation Days. The Major Rogation Day is always April 25. The Minor Rogation Days are the three days preceding Ascension Day, which is 10 days prior to Pentecost. If you are still reading, give yourself a gold star.
The origin of Rogation Days is obscure; perhaps pagan observances were supplanted by the church observances, the liturgy associated with prayers for the land, for fruitfulness, for attention to God’s creatures and creation, and for protection from natural disaster and pestilence. These sacred observances, more than 1,500 years old, seem to have originated independent of each other in Italy and France.
Originally, priests and parishioners walked barefoot from parish to parish in a 6-hour or longer procession, praying, singing and invoking God’s presence. English Rogation Days became associated with another practice called “Beating of the Bounds,” during which the priests and laity walked around the boundary lines of the parish annually, marking the boundaries and praying for the parish.
Few people decry the disappearance of Rogation Day observances; it is no surprise in our highly industrialized society that there is less emphasis on agriculture. Farming is now often practiced on a corporate level that does not lend itself to hands-on involvement with the land.
And yet there has never been a greater need to remember and revere God’s creation and those who plant, tend and harvest. The Book of Common Prayer helped me observe these three days. There, I found scripture readings and prayers for the Minor Rogation Days, enriching that with my own study.
On the first Rogation Day (Monday), adapting the English observance, I “beat the bounds” of our property. Tramping along the perimeter of our 2-acre lot -- up and down the gradual slopes through ivy and around scrub trees -- I thanked God for the fruitfulness of our property, sought God’s grace for our neighbors, prayed for the eradication of invasive plants, and delighted over discoveries of wild flowers and previously undetected features of our property.
Over the three days, I observed a “minor fast,” prayed for farmers, crops, and care of creation, and incorporated into my devotional time Rogation Day scripture readings and prayers. The observance allowed me to experience God in fresh ways and pointed me toward another somewhat endangered Christian observance, Ascension Day. But that is another column.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.