Pope Francis seems frustrated these days. That’s the impression I get from reading the news. In many ways, I can’t say I blame him. He’s 85 years old, has a painful knee ailment and is constantly dealing with an unprecedented emeritus pope who at times serves as a foil and in irritant. Furthermore, this Latin American pope finds himself at loggerheads with a strong, conservative block of American archbishops who are not fans of the pope’s efforts to shape the Roman Catholic Church.
Earlier this week the pontiff’s frustration spilled out to a group of presumably sympathetic journalists from a Jesuit publication. He told them that the conservatives in the United States were “gagging” his efforts to reform the church. He complained about how slow the church has been to accept the modernizing steps of Vatican II, initiated 60 long years ago.
Catholics reading this column will likely be divided on Pope Francis’ comments. My perspective indicates that, despite Pope Francis’ efforts to put a good face on it, there is a strong undercurrent of disagreement with and confusion over some of the actions and statements of the present leader. Conservative Catholic leaders in key areas have an understanding of church doctrine and teaching quite different from their spiritual head.
What raised my eyebrows was the pope’s willingness to share some of his frustration with these journalists. Reporters are often used by elected officials to serve their own ends. An unhappy leader or legislator will make a calculated decision to float an idea or express disagreement with others via a journalist. But I’m not sure this is such a wise tactic when it comes to the church. Maybe the journalists just caught the pope at a vulnerable moment, or maybe the pope will later say, as people often do, “I was misquoted.” But the frustration seemed obvious.
Although the situation of the pastor or a local congregation is far removed from papal authority of the leader of the world’s Roman Catholics, it seems as if one should demur, as often as possible, from letting frustrations boil over to third parties. The better choice is to face opponents squarely, fairly and candidly.
I admire Pope Francis and am inspired by his witness and his efforts. It must be frustrating to try to wring change out of such a vast body of faith. Noting that some of the reforms of Vatican II are yet to be embraced by many Catholic leaders, he took the long view, suggesting that substantive change can take an entire century. I shudder to consider the pope might be right.
Church leaders at every level can get frustrated because every religious body faces disagreement. The better way forward, whether the controversy is in a local Sunday school class or in a world-wide denomination, is to avoid pulling outsiders into the fray. Engage one’s detractors face-to-face in the effort to effect change and trust the work of the Holy Spirit to resolve the issues squarely.
