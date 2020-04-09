Nobody graphed the resurrection of Jesus.
A well-meaning friend emailed me an interactive graph earlier this week predicting the effects of COVID-19.
The creator of the graph should have felt very good about his or her work. A user could choose any country in the world or any state in our nation and examine the predicted curve of the virus. By moving my thumb back and forth across the graph, I learned how many hospital beds, ICU beds, hospital admissions and deaths were predicted to happen over a 6-8-week period, day by gruesome day. I looked at various scenarios for 5-10 minutes until I could stand it no longer.
I salute those who are urgently and consistently warning us about the virus. I understand “flattening the curve” and am supportive of every effort to mitigate the effects of this horrible pandemic. Let me make it as clear as possible: Those in the medical/scientific/research community who have been warning us are owed a huge debt of gratitude. And one of the ways they’ve illustrated their warnings is by helpful graphs and charts.
But to repeat my opening statement: Nobody graphed the resurrection of Jesus. Some of you will quickly disagree by citing the numerous verses in the Hebrew scriptures pointing to the resurrection of Jesus, concluding this was as obvious as the nose on one’s face. I appreciate that line of thinking, but that’s not my point here. A strong case can be made that the passages from the Hebrew scriptures were not understood to be about Jesus until after the resurrection. Others will point to Jesus’ own statements about his resurrection, but even those words could have hardly been grasped by his followers in advance.
What I’m trying to say is the wonder-working power of God is not limited to probability.
Three cheers for graph and chart designers. But if the Roman Empire had any “futurists” in their bureaucracy, they couldn’t have seen the resurrection coming. As far as Pilate, Herod and Augustus were concerned, the Roman Empire was going to last forever.
I sat through an online pep talk earlier this week sponsored by the Methodist pension board. The 40-minute presentation consisted mostly of graphs and charts designed to make me feel less nervous about my pension plan. I appreciated the effort and felt better afterwards. But later I realized this was the same song, second verse: future possibility based on past performance with many disclaimers.
Easter reminds us of the unpredictable, unchartable, untamed power of God to overcome even death. Easter reminds us that grim probability is no match for God. Easter reminds us – every year – that God is not limited by what has come before.
We’re sheltering in place this Easter, but that doesn’t change the good news that Christ is risen. I’m praying for the wonder-working, miraculous resurrection power to be made more manifest than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.