Our home is surrounded by trees, many of which are hardwoods: yellow poplars, sweetgum, dogwoods, oaks and red maples. I have, therefore, a deep appreciation for the woods; it pains me to see any of them dying. Many of our dogwoods have been killed by a disease rampant in Georgia.
I sometimes think of myself as Tom Bombadil, the legendary forest keeper in Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. We have lived on this property long enough to admire most of the trees here: the trunks, the bark, the tenacious above-ground roots, the tree crowns. I appreciate spring’s tender buds, the full leaf that gives my home privacy, the sustaining shade in the dog days of summer and winter’s fascinating skeletal branch structure. The full leaves give my home privacy; the dead branches supply my fire pit.
I even enjoy the pines, too, though I confess they are not my favorites. I thrill to watch them sway in a stiff wind, though not without trepidation. But pine pollen and pine beetles conspire to lower the pine on my favorites list.
All the trees are my friends in many ways, giving gifts to my spirit in every season.
It is natural to praise the colors of autumn, and our many trees never fail to produce a bright palette. But today I highlight the gift of fallen leaves. And even more specifically, I highlight the sound and fragrance of these fallen leaves.
Having reached late fall, many of the area’s trees have shed their green canopy, creating a rich, thick carpet of dead leaves across our yard. My wife and I and our two young grandchildren raked a gigantic pile of those leaves last week for one purpose only: to jump into the pile. It’s been a long time since this 73-year-old jumped into a pile of leaves, and I wanted a pile large enough to cushion these creaky bones.
I want to highlight two subtle, sublime gifts from these fallen, dead leaves. It’s been quite dry here lately, making the leaves extremely brittle; therefore, a walk across the woods produces a rich crackling chorus. I know of no other sound to compare with this rustling autumn symphony. Even the most trained symphony percussion section could not recreate the gift of this sound. It is a musical offering unlike any other, and I smile every time I hear it.
Accompanying that chorus comes another gift. There is no fragrance comparable to that produced by these brittle brown leaves. The aroma of the autumn leaf-strewn woods floor is somewhat sweet and smoky. I inhale it with joyful delight. Furthermore, the fragrance transports me back to the Indiana woods where I played in my childhood. Aromas can carry us away.
Does one more deeply appreciate smaller things with older age? I don’t know for sure. I hope I have been grateful for simpler, smaller gifts all of my life. But I suspect these autumn years of my life may make me more aware of the ways God blesses us daily in creation. Today I am grateful for fallen leaves.
