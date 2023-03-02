...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST
/9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
What does a dictator do with somebody who refuses to be expelled from his country? This act of defiance made headlines a couple of weeks ago when convicted enemy of the state, Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez, refused to board a plane that would have ended his prison sentence and flown him to freedom in the United States.
I admire the steadfastness of this Nicaraguan bishop who stubbornly chose to remain in his country rather than accept expulsion by Daniel Ortega, the dictatorial president of Nicaragua. A photograph of a kneeling Bishop Alvarez reveals a healthy, vital leader with closely cropped hair, a man of God displaying a determined, immovable expression.
At the Sandino International Airport, Managua, Nicaragua, Ortega was prepared to rid himself of two hundred troublemakers. But on the tarmac one recalcitrant person refused to accept that one-way escape ticket to a new life of freedom and safety. Consider this an updated version of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the book of Daniel.
Authorities in the Central American police state had forcefully arrested Father Alvarez last August, violating the sacred space of a barricaded cathedral in order to apprehend the bishop, four priests, two seminarians and a church cameraman.
What was the offense committed by these “criminals?" They were sentenced to 10 years in prison for being traitors to their country, spreading false news and undermining national integrity. In other words, they were speaking truth, aligning themselves with the oppressed Nicaraguan citizens and refusing to bend the knee to the secular political power. For the past five years the bishop had been trying to mediate peace and reconciliation between protest groups and the government. Ortega, however, concluded the church was trying to overthrow the government.
I try to place myself in Bishop Alvarez’s position. Would I have been more cooperative? Would I have tried to negotiate or compromise? Would I have tried to speak more quietly and diplomatically? How much of a troublemaker would I be willing to be? Most pointedly, if offered a free pass out of a nation ruled by a megalomaniac, would I take it?
The New Testament Book of Hebrews (Chapter 11) leaves a sobering record of the bravery of the early Christians, including this description that -- except for the torture -- could apply to Bishop Alvarez (Hebrews 11:35), “Others were tortured, refusing to accept release, in order to obtain a better resurrection.”
Refusing to accept release, Alvarez stated, “Let the rest of them go free. I will pay their sentence.” Ortega mocked this holy man and has now thrown him in prison for a sentence of 26 years.
In Nicaragua, the Roman Catholic Church is one of the last independent counterweights to the unbridled and otherwise unchecked power of the state. I am inspired by the courage of this man whose allegiance is first to the Kingdom of God. Such faith has always been unsettling to would-be rulers.
