What does a dictator do with somebody who refuses to be expelled from his country? This act of defiance made headlines a couple of weeks ago when convicted enemy of the state, Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez, refused to board a plane that would have ended his prison sentence and flown him to freedom in the United States.

I admire the steadfastness of this Nicaraguan bishop who stubbornly chose to remain in his country rather than accept expulsion by Daniel Ortega, the dictatorial president of Nicaragua. A photograph of a kneeling Bishop Alvarez reveals a healthy, vital leader with closely cropped hair, a man of God displaying a determined, immovable expression.

Email Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

Tags