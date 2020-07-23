Holy ground continues to be both sacred and contentious from issues as mundane as purchasing a new carpet in a church to issues as contentious (in some locales) as applying for a zoning permit to build a mosque.
The July 9 issue of the New York Times highlighted two stories illustrating how holy space can cause quite a fracas.
Consider Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, where well over 90% of the citizens are Muslim. Maria Ab-Habib reported (“Hindu Temple is Foiled by Islamists in Pakistan”) how the small Hindu minority in that nation (maybe 2%) has been continually frustrated in their efforts to build a temple in the capital city. The Islamic government finally approved the building of the Shri Krishna Mandar Temple in 2017, but this approval immediately prompted angry Muslims to occupy the vacant lot.
The government, seeming to want to make Pakistan a more tolerant nation, cleared the protestors, initially holding firm in its support of minority faith. The government even promised to provide more than $1 million to help with the construction costs. But then conservative clerics stepped in.
Never underestimate the power of the religiously riled up clergy to rally the troops. Angry threats and protests caused the government to withdraw the pledge of money as well as abandoning its pledge to build a retaining wall around the property to keep it safe for the Hindus.
Next, an angry mob tore down the half-built wall, triumphantly posted its destructive work on social media and claimed they were acting on behalf of their religion, presumably following their imams in a slanted interpretation of the Quran.
Whether the first Hindu temple in Islamabad will ever be built remains unanswered.
In the same issue of the Times, reporter Carlotta Gall focused on a controversy in Istanbul, Turkey. (“Museum or Mosque? A Furor Erupts in Istanbul”) The furor, however, is not limited to Istanbul.
The issue here involves the famous Hagia Sophia, (Turkish name: Ayasofya), a World Heritage Site and a stunning architectural treasure. The Hagia Sophia, built in the 500s, was a Christian Church for 1,000 years. When Muslims conquered Constantinople in 1453 the church became a mosque for the next 500 years. After World War One, Kemal Ataturk turned the mosque into a museum. This impressive monument to God has been open for people of all faiths or no faith for some 80 years. It is Turkey’s most visited tourist site.
But now Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has resolved to revert the World Heritage Site to a mosque, inflaming tensions around the Christian world but playing to his conservative Islamic base. Everyone from Mike Pompeo to the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church has decried this decision, but the action has played well with Erdogan’s conservative religious base.
The first Muslim prayers will take place inside Hagia Sophia on Friday. Erdogan pledged tourists would still be able to visit the Hagia Sophia just like they can visit cathedrals. Furthermore, he has banished admission fees. This will not satisfy his critics, however.
Religious tension is, unfortunately, a tension across the world. Most of us probably don’t follow these world stories, facing more than our share of religious tension right in our own backyard.
