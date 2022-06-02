Each church I have served has held a Sunday-evening service, but that evening hour attracted only a smidgen of the persons who attended Sunday morning. Few churches hold evening church now, and I think that’s a shame
Is my memory clouded? Have I forgotten how challenging it was to write two sermons per week? Have I overlooked that the Sunday night crowd was mostly retirees? Have I forgotten how difficult it was to get young adults to one service per Sunday, let alone two? Have I ignored the discouragement of seeing so few persons rattling around in a large worship space? Have I forgotten the challenge of finding a musician to commit to a Sunday night service?
And yet … and yet …
On Sunday night, some people would testify to God’s power. Others would call out prayer requests and concerns. We sang, we prayed, we were far more informal than Sunday morning. It was good.
Sunday evening worship offered refreshment, spiritual enrichment, and faith-building. As a young adult, I attended Sunday night church as a volunteer youth counselor. The youth group sat together for the Sunday-night service. The service would conclude with teens on their knees in prayer.
Almost all Methodist worshipers finished Sunday night on their knees. During the singing of the final hymn the altar was “open”, which meant worshipers came of their own volition and knelt in prayer for a long as they wanted. These prayers were personal and unassisted. On their knees people faced their fears, bucked up their courage, prayed for others and self and found strength to face the week ahead.
On Sunday evening, we sang out of the Cokesbury Hymnal. That little book was full of singable, gospel-type hymns far more evangelistic and energetic than those in the Sunday-morning United Methodist Hymnal. On Sunday night, the pastor or song leader rarely chose the hymns. The congregants called out hymn numbers from the pews. We all knew, for example, that No. 153 was “Love, Mercy and Grace.” We learned our faith as we sang.
My wife said my evening sermons were better than my morning ones. I knew she was right, but the truth bothered me. I spent all week agonizing over my morning sermon, whereas I often scratched out my Sunday evening sermon on the back of an envelope on Sunday afternoon. That evening message inevitably was fresher, more authentic, more relevant and conversational.
A church I served in Savannah had a retreat center on a coastal island with a chapel overlooking Moon River. Every summer, the church would hold evening church there, the little sanctuary usually packed, the service preceded by a meal together. That service thrives today — three months of evening worship every summer. I smile to remember it.
Different eras call for different presentations of the gospel. Wednesday-night prayer meeting has long disappeared, too. I don’t want to get too nostalgic, but it seems like we’re missing a great deal by the passing of Sunday-night church.
