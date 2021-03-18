Has your faith community “returned to normal” after the pandemic?
This column is prompted by a lecture I heard by Dr. Philip Jenkins, professor of history at Baylor University, a keen observer of religion and author of 25 books. Jenkins’ topic was “Religion After the Pandemic: Forecasting the Global Future of Faith.”
Perhaps the title of Jenkins’ lecture is misleading, if it implies the pandemic has ended. Well over 1,000 persons per day are dying of COVID-19 in the United States, and Georgia has the lowest vaccination rate (per 100,000) persons in the entire United States. Even so, it is time to consider the topic.
Churches in Georgia have “returned to normal” (whatever that means) in varying degrees. Some congregations are fully open, with congregational singing, no masks, no social distancing, etc., while others, only partially opened, are still requiring church members to receive a temperature check, wear masks, refrain from congregational singing or gather in large groups. There is no one model in our state for how a church should be open these days.
Jenkins suggested it will be rough sailing ahead for the faith community as a result of the pandemic, noting in the United States the emergence of the “nones” (those who claim to have no religious affiliation) increased dramatically after the 2008 U.S. economic downturn. Jenkins says the three largest religious groupings in the U.S. are now: 1) Evangelical Christians 2) Roman Catholics and 3) nones, and he predicts the nones will continue to increase in the decades ahead.
As a result of the pandemic Jenkins said he believes the negative U.S. religious trends already present will accelerate dramatically, comparing the disastrous possibilities to the crippling effect the 1930s Great Depression had on the faith community. He calls this a “rocket-sled effect,” indicating two specific areas of concern:
— As a result of the pandemic, we have lost the sense of the church as “place.” We now ask each other, “Did you watch church last week?” Jenkins suggests it will be hard for the church to recover its former sense of the church as a specific location and asks, “Can we maintain our identity when we are not present for and with each other?” (A form of this questions is now being asked by professional sports franchises.)
— As a result of the pandemic the clergy have lost their moorings. So much of being a pastor involves face-to-face contact, and that is now gone. Can clergy adapt? Can they return to the old ways of presiding at weddings, funerals, holy communion, visitation? What will it mean to be personally involved in the life of a congregation?
There are many more questions to be asked, not the least of which is the church’s financial underpinning. Creativity, imagination and faith are called for in these uncertain times, and although Jenkins’ words for the U.S. church were cautionary, he remains an optimist, reminding those who would write off organized religion, “The church is an anvil that has worn out many hammers.”
How is your faith community beginning to address these and other issues?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.