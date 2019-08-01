I may be the last person in the state to weigh in on the verbal fireworks at the Publix express checkout line in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago. A Georgia State Representative, nine months pregnant and with a child in tow, was in the line with more than the 10-item limit when a stranger approached her and, using foul language, announced she should not be there. She gave no quarter, defended herself and posted her grievance on a social media website.
From there the quarrel got very nasty. Both persons accuse the other of lying; the police were summoned (over a checkout counter transgression!) and lawsuits have been threatened.
Considering my sole source of information is my summary of news reports, take my words with a dose of caution. But this story, sad from every angle, prompted me to recall two verses of scripture.
The tongue is a fire. “How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire. And the tongue is a fire.” (James 3:5-6 NRSV). What was this man thinking? What could possibly motivate a white man to curse a pregnant black woman with a child in tow?
Probably every reader of this column has been incensed by someone falsely parking in a reserved handicap space, cutting in front of a long line of traffic, muscling to the front of a queue, etc. It’s also likely that most readers of this column have done one of these things, a fact that should keep us humble.
This grocery store inferno would never have happened if the man had simply kept his mouth closed. End of story. No Facebook post, no newspaper story.
Some people appoint themselves to tell strangers how to live, what to do or stop doing or wearing, or where to go. In their self-righteous eagerness to set the world aright, they throw a match into a dry bed of kindling and seem astonished they have started a fire.
A gentle answer might have saved the day. “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1 NRSV). What I am getting ready to write may be wrong for the situation. There are times when one needs to stick up for one’s self strongly. There could be many reasons, some of them defensible, for this woman’s heated response.
Nevertheless, I can almost guarantee that had she said to her tormenter, “Yes, you are right. I shouldn’t be in this line. I’m tired and pregnant, but perhaps that’s no excuse,” this would have doused the fire immediately. He would have had no comeback. Case closed.
To offer a soft response is to practice Jesus’ teaching in the Sermon on the Mount and to reflect the Golden Rule. In every realm of discourse we desperately need soft answers.
I freely acknowledge the difficulty — almost the impossibility (and sometimes the inadvisability) — of what I have written. It’s easy to suggest how others should react. It’s harder to take one’s own advice. Chances are good I will need to heed my own words before day’s end.