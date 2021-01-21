The 800-year-old cathedral at Salisbury, England, is now being used as a vaccination station for COVID-19. Photographs of the cathedral nave capture various stations, each set aside by protective screens, surrounded by the ancient stone walls, light flooding through the high, translucent windows.
Brits are battling a severe outbreak of COVID-19 right now, including a more highly infectious strain. The nation is on severe lockdown, and like their American cousins, the vaccine can’t come fast enough.
George Bernard Shaw observed famously that America and England are two nations separated by the same language. Reading about the vaccinations is even more interesting in the British periodicals, because the English use the word “jab” instead of “shot” for a vaccination. Currently people over 80 are receiving their British jabs.
Here’s another inspiring part of this story. Whilst (to employ British usage) these octogenarians are being jabbed, they are bathed in music from the church’s magnificent pipe organ. What a setting in which to receive a jab!
My Twitter feed included hundreds of comments in reaction to the cathedral’s ministry. Some tweets were snide and others were admiring. For some this usage provided hope; for others it indicated that the antiChrist had taken over the church. Some were disgraced by the action and others called it sacrilegious. One respondent wanted to know why the Christian God would allow COVID-19 in the first place, and one scolded the church for not being open for daily worship and holy communion. (All churches in the United Kingdom are currently closed due to the virus.)
I fell immediately into the camp of those who are proud of the church for making itself available in this way. The church should be giving itself up in multiple ways daily, particularly in its ministry of offering healing and wellness. Salisbury cathedral’s offer is in many ways the very least the church can do to fulfill making the kingdom on earth more like the kingdom of heaven.
Is your church giving itself up for the life of the world? If so, how? If not, why not? Is your church relating to the real, daily, critical challenges facing people today? Was the last creative ministry founded by your congregation some 20 years ago, or was it 20 minutes ago?
Holy communion has often been called “the medicine of salvation.” I’ve always liked that description and thought of it immediately when I read about the people now being jabbed in the Salisbury cathedral. This holy and sacred place where holy communion has been served for centuries now is being used to provide a life-protecting serum. That’s not sacrilegious. It is the healing ministry of Christ.
My wife and I will be “jabbed” for the first time this week. I thank God for those who have developed this medicine and for those who have been on the front lines of treatment. In some ways every place where these shots are given becomes sacred spaces offering life.
