Some of my dreams are just plain loopy and I never have an ironclad interpretation of these nocturnal dramas. But last night’s dream was intriguing:
My brother and I, young adults, are digging a hole outside a house. A few feet down our shovels strike a cache of bricks. We discover an entrance opening beneath the earth. Crawling into the hole, we drop beneath the nearby house to find ourselves in an enormous unfinished basement, timbers unpainted, a floor of dirt, very spacious, very clean. As we try to grasp this new reality, we hear a voice. It is our father calling to us. We shout in return so he can find and join us. Then a door opens on one side of the basement (we hadn’t noticed it before) and in walks our father.
The dream washed over me, leaving me quite happy, as I was reading Psalm 56 in my morning devotional time. To discover such a wondrous surprise right beneath my feet. And then to hear the voice of my beloved father calling to me. And then the final surprise, to have him approach us by way of another door so he could enter into our lives easily.
How barren many of our lives are. We live on the surface. We have little time for, or inclination to, explore and experience the deeper reality that is all around us, often right beneath our feet.
God’s reality is far more expansive than anything we can fathom. In C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” the Pevensie children, while wandering in a sprawling mansion, find a curious door in the back of a wardrobe closet. Opening that door, they walk into Narnia, a whole new creation.
My dream reminded me that the works of the Lord God are infinitely delightful, surprising and overwhelming. We formulate our doctrines; we elevate our opinions into what we call truth; we are convinced that our church, our denomination, our understanding of our holy book, our political party is the only way forward. We draw lines to keep people out and to segregate ourselves from enemies.
Horrified, I watched a video recently of a United States Senator who attended a major league baseball game. This Senator is not one I admire. But when he left the stadium, many of the fans screamed the vilest obscenities at him in a disgusting display of crudity and arrogance. Political leaders — and even church leaders — have acted in such ways as to encourage such behavior. My reality. My movement. My church. Surface level living.
The best part of my dream involved my father, who died 17 years ago. In my dream, Dad called me first. My brother and I eagerly responded to his voice. Then he walked through an unseen door. Jesus said (John 10) the sheep hear the voice of the shepherd and respond.
Divine, surprising, expansive reality is all around us. The height, depth, and width of God’s love and truth are greater than any of us will ever fully grasp. May happy, expansive discoveries enfold you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.