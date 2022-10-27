Some of my dreams are just plain loopy and I never have an ironclad interpretation of these nocturnal dramas. But last night’s dream was intriguing:

My brother and I, young adults, are digging a hole outside a house. A few feet down our shovels strike a cache of bricks. We discover an entrance opening beneath the earth. Crawling into the hole, we drop beneath the nearby house to find ourselves in an enormous unfinished basement, timbers unpainted, a floor of dirt, very spacious, very clean. As we try to grasp this new reality, we hear a voice. It is our father calling to us. We shout in return so he can find and join us. Then a door opens on one side of the basement (we hadn’t noticed it before) and in walks our father.

