When describing the behavior of a certain group of people, he said they had sold their souls to the devil.
That sounds like a conclusion drawn about someone involved in child pornography or serial rape and murder. But in this case, the prominent preacher drawing this conclusion was describing persons who will vote for Vice President Biden. To be specific, he charged that any “evangelical Christian” who voted for Joe Biden could only do so because they sold their soul to old Satan himself.
Strong words. Strong words, indeed, especially since he was talking about his own kind of people.
So spoke The Rev. Robert Jeffress Jr., pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, and a member of President Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board. I watched the interview, a friendly six-minute conversation with Lou Dobbs on the Fox News Network.
Maybe I should write a condemnatory article, I first thought.
But on second thought, I was not so surprised, nor should I have been taken aback. One of the hallmarks of being evangelical (a very loose term) is the clarity with which one sees things: salvation and damnation, darkness and light, good and evil, heaven and hell, believer and unbeliever. There are few shades of grey when it comes to some who inhabit this faith stance. In the Fox interview, Jeffress was referring to how – because of Vice President Biden’s position on abortion – an evangelical could not vote for him without selling out to Satan.
For that matter, there are few shades of grey when it comes to those who are the most ardent of any stripe, liberal or conservative, Christian, atheist, Muslim, Hindu, Jew. Eric Hoffer decades ago described such a person as the “true believer.” Hoffer’s book dealt with fanaticism and mass movements, and though it did not describe religious movements per se, both spiritual and non-spiritual people can become convinced of the absolute truth of their position. Most of us, if we are honest, would admit that a fanatic is somebody we oppose while an ardent believer who takes our side is a hero.
This is a free country; Mr. Jeffers can read his Bible any way he wants and preach it as persuasively as he sees it. He preaches to more folk in one month than I would have preached to in a couple of years. That doesn’t make him right, but he speaks for many people.
From my standpoint, all politics contains a mixture of good and bad. Every candidate or leader has a mixture of good and bad. But voting for either messieurs Trump or Biden does not indicate a person has climbed in bed with the devil. There is no purity in politics, in preaching or in writing weekly columns. I could have written about how I wish Mr. Jeffress was more flexible, but maybe I should first examine whether I am too flexible.
