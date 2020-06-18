The Bible has much to say about kissing. That’s a good thing to remember in this time of social distancing.
In Acts 20, the Apostle Paul says his goodbyes to the leaders of the Ephesian church, perhaps prior to boarding a ship. He tells them he’ll never see them again. The scene is quite endearing, concluding with all falling on their knees, praying and crying. Then, Acts tells us, the church leaders hugged and kissed Paul for the last time.
Four times in his letters, Paul counsels people in his churches to greet one another with a holy kiss. Some denominations, particularly the Mennonites and Amish, understand this to be a command. They kiss one another each week in their services. I’m not so sure what they’re doing these days.
The New York Times surveyed 500 epidemiologists a couple of weeks ago to see if and when these scientists were planning on returning to practices such as getting the mail, getting a haircut, etc. One of the questions was, “How soon will you begin to hug people or shake hands again?” Six percent of the epidemiologists said, “Never.”
Wow! That’s too severe for me. I can’t imagine never being able to hug a brother or sister in Christ. I can’t imagine never receiving a hug or a holy kiss from another person.
It may seem like a small thing to you, but this social isolation, necessary though it may be, is withering us on the vine. God has made us to be in physical contact with one another. To be isolated from family in a nursing home or hospital is cruelly necessary these days, but the lack of physical contact is stifling.
Not all persons are comfortable with physical contact, but we Southerners are known for “hugging on one another’s neck.” And so, for most of us, this necessary season of forced separateness is pretty hard.
Here are a couple of suggestions:
First, hug the ones you can hug. Kiss the ones you can kiss. For most of us, that will be a very small group of people. I can’t even kiss my grandchildren these days, although I’m delighted that we are hugging each other again. The only person I’m hugging and kissing is my wife. Because I’ve been conscious in these days of the healing properties of a hug or a kiss, I’m trying to be more deliberate in offering these signs of love to my partner.
If you are engaged in social media, at least once per day do something more than hitting the “like” button or sending an emoji. With at least one or two persons a day, write something affirming and encouraging. Spreading love via the internet isn’t the same as a real hug or holy kiss, but in a small way it can help.
We are gradually opening up this state, but kissing and hugging are still not a good idea in most circumstances. But we can still share holy kisses with others in creative, meaningful ways. I’m sending a virtual hug your way with this column.
