A pastor friend and I were discussing the challenges of preaching to an empty sanctuary. Although many churches are re-opening, some quite cautiously, quite a few clergy are still recording sermons so their parishioners can watch from the safety of home.
My friend and I agreed it is far more challenging to preach to a camera than to preach to a congregation. This might seem surprising at first. One of the great fears most people have is public speaking. The thought of standing before even a small group of people is more than frightening to most. So, under this theory, it would be easier and less stressful to preach to an empty room.
Nothing could be further from the truth. My friend and I both recognized that the proclaimer of the gospel is encouraged and sustained by the congregation. This is particularly true in the black church where, in the call-and-response style of preaching, the congregation joins in regularly and rhythmically with the preacher. Congregations in the Pentecostal tradition also provide regular feedback to the preaching of the word. Preaching is dynamic, spirit-led and Spirit-guided.
But even in more sedate churches, the kind where seldom is heard an “Amen” or a “Preach it, brother!” the preacher takes auditory and visual cues from the congregation. Every preacher knows where the most positive, encouraging members sit, and often this pastor will refocus him- or herself on that person to find the courage to keep on.
In churches I’ve served, these non-verbal cues have been important. Listeners with folded arms say something quite different from persons nodding in assent. People slumped over in their pew say something quite different from those who are sitting erect and leaning forward. Sleepers can set off a preacher’s insecurities, although most of us have long ago learned not to take this too personally. I’ve never forgotten, however, the man in my first congregation who clipped his fingernails while I was preaching. That still stings.
Whether the clues are verbal or visual, the experienced preacher knows how to navigate better when he/she can see the listeners. Communication then becomes a two-way street, as it always should be.
The Professional Golf Association recently started its golf tournaments again. No crowds are allowed. I thought the golfers would be fine with this. Golf seems to be the one sport where spectators could be annoying and distracting. But even these professional golfers lamented the absence of their fans. They may act like they ignore the crowds on the other side of the ropes, but the golfers confessed that they often feed off the energy of fans.
I understand that. Preaching to a camera is just not the same. I’m sure that’s true for the listener, too. Worshiping in front of a computer monitor, iPad or phone might be convenient, but something very important is lost when there is no interaction between the one proclaiming the gospel, the one listening and the One being proclaimed.
