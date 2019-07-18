I won’t bore you with the details. The headline that caught my attention announced that clergypersons are ranked way down the list of respected professions.
The article quoted a number of leading church authorities who pointed out that clergy respect has been declining now for some 40 years.
The reasons why we clerics have slipped down the scale are numerous: declining church attendance, the Catholic sexual cover-ups, scandalous televangelists, the increasing specialization of careers that renders clergypersons less necessary, other careers now being highly educated, etc. I could have added a few more reasons. It also occurred to me, with a shudder, that I could even be one reason for the decline.
There was one glaring omission in the article. Not one local clergyperson had been sought out for her or his comment.
My guess is that the pastor in the local church, the pastor serving in a relief organization or an orphanage or a missionary or as a chaplain has no interest in his or her standing vis-à-vis other careers. This is the last thing on the mind of the local pastor.
The pastors I know care deeply about the church and the community. They want to preach faithfully, love people conscientiously, pray at hospitals, preach funerals, officiate at weddings, serve the sacraments, announce that the Kingdom of God is at hand, work for justice and kindness. I don’t know a single clergyperson who gives a whit about status in the community.
I should revise that last statement somewhat. Yes, there are preening preachers secretly or not-so-secretly hoping to climb the social ladder, hobnob with the gentry, get invited to the country clubs and sit at the head tables. Yes, there are some who have an expectation that being the pastor will somehow garner status and standing.
Those kinds of clergy are as obvious and phony as a three-dollar bill. They are the ones who give the calling a bad name.
The vast majority of clerics are far more interested in tending their flock than how they are perceived. If status was what they were after, they could have chosen something else.
Being a pastor and receiving renown should almost be mutually contradictory. I recall the trenchant observation of one English archbishop who was aware of how well he was treated: “Everywhere I go the church serves tea and cookies; everywhere the Apostle Paul went there was a riot.”
Pastors are called to be faithful. Respect, if it comes, might often be begrudging respect as people see this ordained person — oblivious to all personal standing or gain — living and loving as a faithful servant of God.
I read this week about the French firefighters — men and women — who charged into the bell tower of raging Notre Dame cathedral fire in one last ditch effort to save the entire structure from collapsing. They knew they would either succeed or die trying. That’s the kind of respect called for in the pastorate.