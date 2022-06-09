I cringe when I remember the time my congregation recited the Apostles Creed 1 1/2 times.
It happened on a Sunday when my congregation was on cruise control during the morning worship service. Unfortunately, too many congregations are on cruise control every Sunday morning: The worship service contains the same elements, the same order, sometimes the same prayers and rituals in the very same slot week after week. This can be comforting, but it can also be stupefying.
It’s the stupefying that happened on the Sunday when this preacher unwittingly entered into a comfortable, heretofore harmless, deceptive reverie during the sacred worship hour.
The congregation, following their pastor, skidded or lurched to an abrupt halt somewhere just before the phrase “the quick and the dead.”
Those of you who are Methodists will recognize this rich phrase. It is a segment of the earliest known Christian confessions of faith known as The Apostles’ Creed. The church is confessing in quaint language that Jesus will one day return to judge those living (“the quick”) and those already deceased (“the dead”). Many United Methodist congregations recite this simple statement of faith weekly, reminding themselves what they believe. The recitation is succinct, memorable and known “by heart” by most United Methodists, who can say it in their sleep.
I was leading my country congregation in this meaningful statement when my mind wandered off. I was so familiar with that creed that I could say it while another part of my brain was thinking about other things. But on that particular Sunday, I hit a mental roadblock. I suddenly realized I had no idea where in that creed I was. What was worse, I simultaneously realized that most of the congregation, also sleepwalking their way through the creed, were lazily following my lead rather than reciting from the depths of their hearts. These good people were following Reverend Clueless, and when he stopped, so did everyone else.
There was an abrupt and awkward silence while I stuttered, stammered, chuckled out loud at myself, shrugged my shoulders and asked everyone to start over again. We recited the Apostles’ Creed again (“I believe …”), this time successfully and completely.
How often do our weekly worship services become routine? How many of us are sleepwalking in worship? There is something to be said for familiarity with a service. I’m not advocating worship so unpredictable that nobody knows what or when or who is speaking, singing, etc. Such worship conditions might be appropriate in a Pentecostal church, but most Methodists would consider this too chaotic.
But predictability can go too far. There is a reason why completely self-driving cars are not yet legal. A vehicle blithely rolling down the road on automatic pilot is still dangerous.
The same could be said in some weekly worship services. A sleepwalking service is no service at all. Is it time for worship leaders to ask, “How do we make room for the Spirit?”
