Preachers and columnists spend a lot of time with words. Texting is ruining our vocabulary by automatically suggesting the next word and flattening communication. Today’s column features three words.
ST. AUGUSTINE WANTED TO GET DRUNK?
St. Augustine wrote his famous Confessions in A.D. 395. This little volume is still a devotional classic. Last week I opened my copy of the 1923 translation to Book One, in which Augustine asks God, “Who will grant that thou mayest enter into my heart and inebriate it …? (Italics mine).
What a surprise to see this word in this context. First, I’ve never heard the word inebriate used as a verb. Augustine is imploring God to inebriate him. Second, I’ve only heard inebriated used as an adjective to describe the shameful condition of somebody drunk from overindulgence of alcohol.
The prayer was shocking at first. But the more I pondered it, the more I loved it. Augustine, wanting a deep, satisfying relationship with God, pleads with God to fill him with his spirit: “Inebriate me. Make me full or even over-filled.”
I don’t have Augustine’s Confessions in the original Latin, and if I did, I couldn’t read it, so I don’t know what the original sentiment was. Nor do I have Confessions in Modern English, which is also available, to see how this prayer is now understood.
I’m not suggesting readers begin using inebriate in this way. You’ll get some strange looks if you do. But I love it that this pillar of the church is seeking to be filled to overflowing with God.
OBEDIENCE ON A DIET
The worship bulletin in the church I attend sometimes contains the hymn texts printed in the bulletin. Last week’s bulletin contained the words to the well-known hymn “Jesus Calls Us,” written by Cecil Frances Alexander. But one crucial word was mis-typed and spell check didn’t auto-correct it because the typo still made a word.
Here’s how it was printed in our bulletin. See if you can pick up the mistake:
“Jesus calls us! By thy mercies, Savior, may we hear thy call
Give our heart to thin obedience, serve and love thee best of all.”
Yep, that good old thin obedience jumped right out at me. Unfortunately, there’s too much of that in the church these days. Obedience on a diet is no obedience at all. Not that I’m advocating flabby obedience, but I’d love to see it full-throated. No telling what could happen in America with a healthy dose of Christian obedience.
MISCARRIAGE OF SATANIC PREGNANCIES
Paula White, a Pentecostal preacher who counsels President Trump and is an adviser on his White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, received bundles of attention last week when she prayed, “We command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.” Quite a few people incorrectly assumed she was talking about abortion and childbearing, but others explained this is Pentecostal talk commanding the death of evil.
I had never heard the phrase and make no judgment on it except to suggest that most branches of Christendom have their own religious language and jargon. No wonder we have trouble understanding each other.
