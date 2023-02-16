Money often has played an outsized role in the life of the church. Ananias and Sapphira, (Acts 5) having made ostentatious gifts while embellishing their generosity, were stricken dead on the church doorsteps, presumably prompting future donors to be more careful about aggrandizement.

Every church, relatively speaking, has a few sizable donors. In some churches, those persons are known and identified while in other congregations there are strong hints or impressions about who those people are.

