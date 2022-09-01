News from the Fishtown community of Philadelphia, Pa., indicates the ongoing demolition of a historic Roman Catholic church building. The twin-steepled Saint Laurentius Church, build in 1882 by donations from primarily Polish Catholic immigrants, has outlived its usefulness, at least in terms of an active parish.
The impressive building was closed in 2014, presumably from lack of parishioners to sustain the congregation. I suspect the beautiful building was already in need of major repair when the congregation ceased to exist. In the intervening years, parts of the church building have toppled to the ground. Renovation was estimated to cost $3.5 million, but my guess is that’s a lowball number.
So now the building, with its 150-foot steeples, is being razed. An important part of an old Philly neighborhood will vanish, prompting one neighbor to observe, “I don’t want to see a church, regardless of denomination, come down.”
I can resonate with that sentiment. Our nation is dotted with historic church buildings and synagogues. Even though we all know that a building is only bricks, mortar, stone, wood, etc., there is a silent witness given by these magnificent edifices. To lose them is to lose some of the spiritual capital of this nation.
I got curious about Saint Laurentius, for whom this Philadelphia parish was named. The Catholics have canonized so many people; there is no way to keep up with all of them. My search engine quickly pulled up the story, and it is worth retelling.
Laurentius was martyred in 258 A.D., while only 32 years old. He had been ordained a deacon by Pope Sixtus II and entrusted, in Rome, as treasurer of the church and responsible for the church’s ministry of compassion to the widowed and poor. But this was during the reign of a power-hungry Roman megalomanic emperor who could not stand the witness of the church. Emperor Valerian by name, he first executed Pope Sixtus II. He then called Laurentius before him and gave him three days to bring the wealth of the church to the emperor.
During those three days, Laurentius gave away as much of the church’s wealth as possible. He then appeared before Valerian and defiantly announced, “You have demanded the riches of our church. Our riches are not like yours. Our wealth is the poor, the suffering, the afflicted, the diseased. Our church is far richer than you.”
This wasn’t what the emperor expected to hear, and he reacted swiftly and brutally. One version says Laurentius was decapitated. Another says he was slowly roasted to death.
I am inspired by this courageous, heroic witness. The anglicized version of Laurentius’ name is “Lawrence.” The St. Lawrence Seaway is named for this courageous Christian.
I regret the destruction of the beautiful building in Fishtown, Philadelphia. But today I am remembering what Laurentius was willing to die for: the treasure of the church is not a building or bank account. The treasure of the church is its people … especially those who are weak and defenseless, the meek and poor.
