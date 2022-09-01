News from the Fishtown community of Philadelphia, Pa., indicates the ongoing demolition of a historic Roman Catholic church building. The twin-steepled Saint Laurentius Church, build in 1882 by donations from primarily Polish Catholic immigrants, has outlived its usefulness, at least in terms of an active parish.

The impressive building was closed in 2014, presumably from lack of parishioners to sustain the congregation. I suspect the beautiful building was already in need of major repair when the congregation ceased to exist. In the intervening years, parts of the church building have toppled to the ground. Renovation was estimated to cost $3.5 million, but my guess is that’s a lowball number.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

