The “Indian princess mummy” was a required attraction in the Indiana county seat town where I grew up. Her final resting place was behind a glass case in the hallway of the limestone courthouse in Tipton, Ind.

Reportedly unearthed in a nearby coal pit in the 1880s, she reposed in a mini-museum with taxidermy mink, otter, foxes, Hoosier songbirds, old farm implements and arrowheads. But the mummy was the gruesome highlight of the display.

