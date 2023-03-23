The “Indian princess mummy” was a required attraction in the Indiana county seat town where I grew up. Her final resting place was behind a glass case in the hallway of the limestone courthouse in Tipton, Ind.
Reportedly unearthed in a nearby coal pit in the 1880s, she reposed in a mini-museum with taxidermy mink, otter, foxes, Hoosier songbirds, old farm implements and arrowheads. But the mummy was the gruesome highlight of the display.
To call her a mummy was a misnomer. She was not wrapped in strips of cloth. Her long black hair flowed down to her shoulders; her mouth, slightly open, displayed her teeth; the flesh of her face was yellowed and brittle, arms and legs visible.
A trip to the courthouse square often involved a detour to that bizarre display case built in a wide hallway, the aroma of old documents and the mustiness of government bureaucracy filling the air.
We never considered the impropriety. Tipton County had once been the domain of Native peoples: Potawatimi, Miami and others. In the 1950s and 1960s, nobody realized we white interlopers had no business displaying the body of a Native person. It was lost on us that nobody would have countenanced having displayed the remains of an early white settler of the county in the same fashion. Those encased remains represented the white triumph over primitive culture.
But somebody in Tipton County finally began asking questions. And the questions were not so much over whether the body should be re-interred as to whether the body was even authentic. In 1983 the county coroner x-rayed the “Indian princess” and concluded without a doubt that the thing was an absolute fake, constructed of wood, wire, nails, tacks and paper.
We hicks had been duped for close to a century, unwitting suckers who were both repelled by and attracted to this representation of the people who once proudly lived in what we now called a county named for a general who defeated the Indians in battle.
I congratulate the Historical Society members who finally had the pluck to examine and lay bare the crown jewel in Tipton’s museum, even though it led to embarrassment. Having received the coroner’s report they did the right thing — publicized their results and destroyed the fakery.
A few devious con artists duped a gullible populace willing to embrace and even cherish the outlandish coal pit myth of a princess who once walked the Central Indiana woodlands.
Some Tiptonians still decry the destruction of the mummy, but I don’t know why. It was a brutal slander of a noble people and it was a flat-out lie.
People have always been prone to accept and embrace falsehood. Sometimes the more outrageous the lie the more quickly it is embraced, the more ferociously defended.
But although falsehood and distortion can prevail for a time, eventually light overcomes the darkness. The victory of truth is both longed-for and certain.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?