I’m a Spotify subscriber, have been for quite a few years now. A person can listen for free, which I did until they made the ads so screechingly irritating I finally paid the monthly fee to stop the torture. It’s the best money I spend each month, because music helps maintain what sanity and balance I have.
For most of this month, I’ve been listening to my Spotify Christmas playlist. As I type this column, I am enjoying the peaceful “Nunc Dimittis” by Schola Cantorum Fanciscana. I know nothing about this choral group or how I found this selection, but the music soothes.
Lest you conclude my Christmas listening consists only of the sacred and monastic, I admit to a playlist that is far more eclectic, almost embarrassingly so. Each Advent/Christmas I listen to everybody from Robert Earl Keen to Vince Vance and the Valiants, from Ralph Vaughn Williams to Otis Redding. Alvin and the Chipmunks, Brenda Lee, Burl Ives and other interpreters crowd their way into my life. The sacred and secular mix in a strange, wonderful medley of Yuletide cheer: Dave Brubeck, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bobby Helm and Joan Baez follow each another on my created list. I have entire albums set aside, from church choirs to symphony orchestras, from Sinatra to Apollo’s Fire.
This year, more than ever, my Christmas playlist takes on added importance because of the inability to sing the great Christmas/Advent hymns in the gathered congregation. The deprivation of the joy of singing together is one of the severest losses of congregational life from my perspective. I do not have a great voice; I have never sung a church solo and the last time I was in a choir was probably close to 50 years ago. But I love to sing with a congregation.
These Christmas hymns only rise to the surface two or three weeks per year, and we find ourselves regretting that we can’t sing them more frequently. But at least we sing them together a few times. At least we did until this year.
I was probably five years old when I first sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Away in a Manger,” and from that year forward there are some favorites I’ve got to hear – and sing – every year. And those favorites include both the sacred and secular. From the earliest age, many of us have sung and cherished both genres, and I see no good reason to begin segregating now what I began to learn together at the earliest age.
This pandemic season will be the first year I’ve failed to sing a Christmas carol or hymn with an assembly of faith. That’s going to be tough. The few members of my family who gather on Christmas morn will sing a few songs together, if only to satisfy my craving for this act of shared faith.
I wish you each a Merry Christmas, pandemic notwithstanding. May heaven and nature sing; may we hear it and join our hearts and voices in whatever way is appropriate. Joy to the world, the Lord is come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.