If I could return to my pre-retirement ministry days, one thing I might do differently would be to remove my wristwatch before stepping into the pulpit.
I believe I was too obsessive about the length of the worship service. I wonder if I wasn’t cowed into submission by the few vocal complainers who griped about church “running too long.” (In Methodist practice, church is supposed to last an hour. I don’t know where, exactly, this is found in scripture, but perhaps somebody can find a few justifying verses.)
Church members in the first church I served were still talking about how the late “Mr. Will” would ceremoniously pull his pocket watch out of his vest and open it with a flourish, solemnly signaling the preacher he was running overtime. The fact that Mr. Will was the church’s most generous contributor wasn’t lost on the congregation or the preacher and a benediction soon followed.
In retirement, I now occupy a pew where most of my readers also sit. I never worry about time. I don’t wear a wristwatch, and I don’t check my smart phone. To be able – week after week – to worship the living God is a joyful privilege, and I refuse to get worried or upset over the length of the service.
I have known preachers who would be so conscious over the time that when they pronounced the benediction five minutes past the hour, they would promise the congregation, “I owe you five minutes next Sunday.” What nonsense! Worship is not a zero-sum game adding up to no more than 60 minutes per week 52 weeks per year.
This subject, I realize, presents a challenge for mainly one specific religious tradition. Pentecostal worship certainly isn’t contained in 60 minutes. One doesn’t dare limit the Holy Spirit like that. And African American worship isn’t over in 60 minutes, at least not in many expressions. I’ve been in African American services where the preacher might not even enter the pulpit until 40-45 minutes into the service.
People who attend triple overtime football games in less than ideal circumstances rarely complain. Same with basketball games. Baseball games last upwards of 3 hours with no complaints. So why do some people gripe about a worship service that lasts 65 minutes and 33 seconds?
There will always be a few impatient squirmers in every congregation. I suspect they are the same people who can’t sit in their car at a red light without lurching forward a few millimeters, convinced this will somehow make the light change and shorten their trip.
From everything I read in the Bible, those who end up in heaven will be there for eternity. Although it’s not completely clear what people will do in heaven all that time, a good part of it might be spent worshiping the Lord God Almighty. Seems like learning to be patient and attentive in church might be good training for what’s coming next.