I served my first three churches way back in 1977 when Bishop William R. Cannon appointed me to preach to and love the Methodists in Harris County, Georgia, (right above Columbus) in the small communities of Ellerslie, Waverly Hall and Shiloh. In Methodist parlance this is known as a three-point charge.
One of the most vital roles in the small membership church back then was pastoral visitation. People expected their pastor to knock on their door, and because my churches were small, there was plenty of time to do so. If you didn’t knock on doors, you were in trouble.
Visit I did. I purchased a map of the county showing every dirt road and pig trail, and I drove down most of them. I played checkers with the old men (now I’m one of them!) in Shiloh, drank Choc-cola with teenagers in a mom-and-pop country store in Ellerslie, fished for bream and catfish with a naval retiree and his wife at their pond outside Waverly Hall, picked blueberries at the farm of a church member in Ellerslie, shelled peas on the front porch of many church members … the list goes on and on.
Things have changed a great deal in the church since those days. At least in the larger cities, church members don’t put quite as much of a premium upon their pastor visiting them. Most people don’t have time for their pastor to visit anyway.
Even so, one of the things I am most missing with this coronavirus is the inability to visit people. I suspect all pastors feel the same way. Most congregations are still getting preaching and teaching. And most churches are still conducting meetings, albeit via Zoom or phone calls.
But not being able to visit is a huge loss.
The pastoral role has been really tough to let go. Pastors are used to visiting hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, emergency rooms, funeral homes and cemeteries. We are used to knocking on doors and visiting church members. We are used to calling on those seeking to join the church. We are used to close contact with parishioners dozens of times daily. And now that’s all gone.
I officiated at a graveside funeral service a couple of weeks ago. There were 25-30 people present, spaced out in family groups across the cemetery. I made sure not to get too close to any of them. I didn’t touch a single person, didn’t shake a single hand or hug a single soul. At the end of the service, I offered them – from afar – a virtual hug. It was the best we could do with each other.
We are all looking forward to seeing each other’s faces again … really seeing them. I look forward to the day when – in the Christian tradition – the Body of Christ feels like a body again. But until that time, we will keep on loving creatively, affirming that this virus can’t conquer the love of God. We’ll display our love in fresh and creative ways until we can once again “hug on each other’s neck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.